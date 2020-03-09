Our View: Pittston’s Parade Day a true celebration of community ties

At the heart of Pittston’s annual St. Patrick’s celebrations last Saturday were three important ingredients: Faith, family and fun.

Pittston is a truly special community where many residents continue to treasure their heritage and their immigrant roots.

Not surprisingly we tend to think in terms of the city’s deep Italian roots, thanks to its excellent Italian restaurants and markets — and, of course, the tomato festival. But as is the case across the region, Pittston’s people trace their ancestry to many places, including Ireland.

It is worth mentioning that despite the presence of bigger, more long-established parades in Scranton and Wilkes-Barre, Pittston has, in just seven years, created an event that draws respectable — and respectful — crowds to participate in festivities that also include a pre-parade Mass and the Leprechaun Loop walk and race.

This year’s attendance hovered at about 15,000 thanks in no small part to the clear skies and moderate temperatures, parade co-chair Sarah Donahue said, and the parade had nearly 100 entries.

One of the parade entries was the Times Leader Media Group, which proudly served as media sponsor of the event.

Amid the laughter and smiles on Saturday — and touching scenes like the sight of Pittston City Fire Chief James Rooney walking down Main Street with his family as parade marshal — there also was a truly emotional moment.

A group gathered before the Firefighters Monument at the corner of Kennedy Boulevard and Water Street to remember West Pittston firefighter Leonard Insalaco and Pittston firefighter John Lombardo, who lost their lives battling a blaze just yards from the location of the ceremony on March 15, 1993.

Among those who came to pay tribute were Chief Rooney, West Pittston Assistant Fire Chief Gary Slusser, Pittston firefighter John Lombardo — cousin of the fallen firefighter — as well as Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, brother of the late fireman.

Times Leader/Sunday Dispatch correspondent Tony Callaio captured images of the ceremony, and described the scene afterward.

“After 27 years, the memory is still very painful,” Callaio said. “As the bagpipes played on, the mayor and fire chief were overwhelmed with tears.”

For them, as for many in the community, that loss will always be raw.

On a day when thousands came to smile, laugh and enjoy themselves, the community made sure to honor those who could not be there to celebrate.

The fact that the monument and nearby Firefighters Memorial Bridge stand tribute to those brave firefighters is a reflection not just of their heroism, but of residents’ determination to remember them.

When people talk about how small-town America used to be, and about the neighborhood bonds that so many places lost long ago, they should look to Pittston, Pennsylvania as a place where that spirit remains very much alive even through decades of change.

And the spirit of Saturday’s events should stand as a reminder that the heart of these annual commemorations is remembering who we are and where we came from above all else.

We congratulate everyone connected with the parade for a job well done, and we can’t wait for next year’s event.

In the meanwhile, then, we’re also looking forward to this weekend, and particularly to the Wilkes-Barre parade on Sunday.

— Times Leader