Local Briefs

Red Cross urges healthy individuals to

give blood amid coronavirus concerns

WILKES-BARRE — The American Red Cross strongly urges healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19, rise in the U.S.

Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.

Please make an appointment to donate blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.

Donating blood is a safe process and people should not hesitate to give or receive blood. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus, including this coronavirus, from a transfusion.

The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements, available at RedCrossBlood.org.

Rep. Toohil to host opioid and

drug awareness event March 25

HAZLETON — In an effort to help inform families about the dangers of drug abuse, Rep. Tarah Toohil, R-Butler Township, is hosting an opioid and drug awareness event on Wednesday, March 25, that will include a panel discussion with experts on the issue.

The free event, which is open to all ages, will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hazleton Area High School auditorium, 1601 W. 23rd St., Hazle Township. The panel discussion will take place from 6 to 7 p.m.

The event will feature exhibitors with information about preventing drug abuse and promoting healthy living habits. Information about naloxone, the opioid overdose antidote, will be available, as well as a mock teen bedroom for parents to learn where drugs are hidden, courtesy of Pathway to Recovery of Hazleton.

In addition, the Drop the Drugs van will be on site for the safe disposal of unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

For more information about the event, contact Toohil’s office at 570-453-1344 or visit www.RepToohil.com.

Rep. Cartwright joins Appalachian

advocates to help coal communities

MOOSIC — More than 100 organizations have added their names to a letter urging House Leadership to prioritize several bills that would aid coal-impacted communities across America. These bills have stalled in Congress, despite bipartisan support and an urgent need for solutions in former coal mining communities. The letter was sent to House Leadership this morning.

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic, joined advocates from Appalachia in a press call to urge an end to the delays.

Cartwright joined advocates to urge that House Leadership bring the following legislation to the floor:

• Surface Mining Control and Reclamation Act Amendments of 2019 (H.R.4248), legislation sponsored by Rep. Cartwright to address the clean-up of dangerous and polluting abandoned mine lands.

• RECLAIM Act (H.R. 2156), also sponsored by Rep. Cartwright to spur immediate job creation and create the conditions for longer term, locally driven economic development efforts in coal communities.

• Black Lung Benefits Disability Trust Fund Solvency Act (H.R.3876), of which Cartwright is a co-sponsor, to adequately fund the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund at prior level for 10 years.

Advocates on the call shared information on the ways these bills could begin to fix serious issues holding back their communities as they work to diversify and strengthen local economies.