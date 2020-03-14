Friendly Daughters welcomes all at annual dinner

WILKES-BARRE — It’s going to take a little bit more than the coronavirus to keep the Friendly Daughters of St. Patrick from getting together and having a good time.

The organization held its first annual dinner at Jonathan’s on Saturday evening, choosing to keep the party going even as similar events and gatherings have been canceled as a means of preventing the spread of the virus.

“If that famine didn’t get us, corona’s not getting us,” quipped Patty Hughes, one of the group’s founders, after a lavish dinner and dessert were served.

Founded in 2018 by Hughes and Kathleen Smith, the Friendly Daughters dinner noticeably included both daughters and sons — a nod to the all-inclusive atmosphere that the group prides itself on.

“They don’t let women in the Friendly Sons [of St. Patrick],” Hughes said. “We welcome everybody here.”

The primary item on the agenda for Saturday’s dinner, besides a celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, was to present a check for $300 to the Catherine McAuley Center, an organization founded in 1984 to provide temporary shelter for homeless women and children, and to help them transition back into independent living.

Jenny Blanchard from the McAuley Center was on hand to receive the check, and also to shed light on some of the amazing work that the center has done over the years.

“Ninety-two percent of women that we take into our program successfully make it through,” Blanchard said.

She also told a heartwarming story about a young student who, with the help of a volunteer from Wyoming Valley West High School, won second place in their science fair. The student didn’t take off their ribbon for two weeks.

Before the check ceremony, a little after-dinner entertainment was provided by Tony Brooks, a Wilkes-Barre City councilman and curator of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

Brooks, a noted local historian, provided a backstory of the Irish population in Wilkes-Barre, going back centuries to the beginning of Irish immigration from Europe to what would later become the United States.

He most notably spoke about the number of Irish Catholic churches that sprouted up throughout the Wyoming Valley, including the very first, St. Mary’s of the Immaculate Conception, which still stands on Washington Street.