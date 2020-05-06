Rep. Toohil pushes for automatic and immediate rebates for seniors

May 6, 2020 William O'Boyle Local
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
HAZLETON — State Rep. Tarah Toohil Wednesday said any delay in the processing property tax or rent rebate claims for 2019 for senior citizens will have a tremendous impact on residents that are already in fear of losing their homes or apartments due to lack of monies received.

In an effort to provide an additional financial resource for eligible Pennsylvania seniors during the current health crisis, Toohil, R-Butler Township, sent a letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting that property tax or rent rebates for 2019 be processed by the Department of Revenue and Treasury and distributed immediately.

“The more money we quickly get back to Pennsylvanians, particularly the elderly, the disabled and the poor, the better chance our state has of weathering this crisis,” Toohil said.

Toohil said the rebate should be based on the amount received in 2018.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, which is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and slots gaming revenue, benefits eligible residents age 65 and older; widows and widowers age 50 and older; and individuals with disabilities age 18 and older.

The rebate amount is based on property taxes or rent paid in the previous year and the applicant’s income.

The state is currently scheduled to begin distributing 2019 rebate checks on July 1.

Toohil is also a supporter of House Bill 1076, which would do the same thing she is requesting of the governor. The bill passed unanimously in the House last month and is now under consideration in the Senate.

