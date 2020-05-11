Toohil seeks better reporting of COVID-19 data from industrial sector

May 11, 2020 William O'Boyle Local
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — In an effort to improve the gathering of COVID-19 data from Pennsylvania’s industrial sector, Rep. Tarah Toohil Monday announced she plans to introduce legislation that would make it mandatory for companies statewide to provide daily reports regarding the impact of the virus on their workforce.

“My proposal would not only bring increased transparency in the reporting of this global pandemic, but it would also provide much needed-information for the employees who continue to toil every day in our industrial plants and warehouses to produce and ship essential goods for Commonwealth residents,” said Toohil, R-Butler Township.

Specifically, Toohil’s “COVID-19 Industrial Business Data Reporting Act” would require an industrial business to report the following information to the Pennsylvania Department of Health on a daily basis:

• The number of employees who have been tested for COVID-19 and the test results.

• The number of COVID-19-related deaths among employees.

• The number of employees who have recovered from COVID-19.

• The total number of employees at the industrial business.

Under the measure, the department would then be required to publish the following data on its publicly accessible web site:

• The percentage of employees at each industrial business who have tested positive and negative, respectively, for COVID-19.

• The percentage of employees at each industrial business who have pending COVID-19 test results.

• The percentage of employees at each industrial business who have died as a result of COVID-19.

Toohil is currently seeking co-sponsors to her legislation.

