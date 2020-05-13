Nicole Horn

For Geisinger Wyoming Valley nurse Nicole Horn, nursing was something she had always wanted to do.

Horn, 24, told a Times Leader reporter that nursing was something she felt called to, both due to her own personal interests in school and a family history with the profession.

“I always really loved anatomy, physiology and science,” Horn said, before explaining that she always felt drawn to serve others. “I’m a people person.”

Horn’s mother is also a licensed practical nurse, so it was something she had long been exposed to.

“I felt like that was the best path for me,” she said. “I knew since I was a freshman in high school that this is what I wanted to do.”

Horn said she applied to Luzerne County Community College’s nursing program while she was a senior in high school, and was quickly accepted into a position at Geisinger when she graduated at 21.

Earlier this year in January, Horn transitioned into a new position as a critical care nurse in Geisinger Wyoming Valley’s intensive care unit, a position which has become markedly different in just the few short months Horn has been working it due to the COVID-19 global health crisis.

“It’s exhausting. Mentally and physically exhausting,” Horn explained, saying that just the effect of having to constantly wear an N95 mask is intense. “You’re breathing your own air constantly, you’re hot and sweaty.

“I took for granted the freedom of just walking into a patient’s room,” she said, explaining that nearly every detail of patient care has become exponentially more complicated, especially with the most ill COVID-19 patients.

With all that said, though, Horn said this is where she is meant to be.

“This is where I want to be in life,” she said. “Did I think COVID-19 would happen and I would end up in the history books? No.”

Even so, Horn said, there is nothing else she would rather be doing.

And for other healthcare workers who are fighting the war against COVID-19, Horn had a simple piece of advice.

“Stay positive and just don’t give up,” she said.

