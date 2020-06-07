Pittston native coming home post in California

Father Paul McDonnell, a native of West Pittston, is shown waving to his parents, Shirley and Thomas McDonnell, during the celebration of his 25th year as an ordained priest in 2016. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Late state Rep. Sid Michaels Kavulich congratulates Father Paul McDonnell on his 25th anniversary as a Roman Catholic priest in 2016. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Father Paul McDonnell (center) celebrates Mass at St. Joseph Marello Parish Church for the last time as an Oblates of St. Joseph run church before it was handed over to Diocese of Scranton. Left to right: Fr. Daniel Schwebs, Fr. Ray Tabon, Deacon Santo Agolino, McDonnell, Fr. Jackson Pinheiro, Fr. Joseph Sibilano. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch While attending the Seventeenth General Chapter of the Oblates of Saint Joseph in Rome in 2018, the Most Rev. Paul McDonnell, OSJ had a private audience with Pope Francis while at the Vatican. Fr. Paul, a native of West Pittston, has been resigned and will be returning back to his native Greater Pittston. Submitted photo Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. – In a video presentation from his current assignment location at Santa Cruz, Cali., on June 1, West Pittston native, Father Paul McDonnell, former Provincial Superior of the Holy Spouses Province (U.S.) and pastor of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, Pittston, announced he is returning to Northeastern Pennsylvania beginning July 1.

The popular and charismatic McDonnell left Greater Pittston in 2013 after being elected Provincial Superior of the Holy Spouses Province, moving to California to oversee that role at provincial headquarters in Santa Cruz.

The Holy Spouses Province is the governing body overseeing the Oblates of St. Joseph throughout the United States.

While in Santa Crus, he also served as rector at the Shrine of St. Joseph, Guardian of the Redeemer.

After serving two-terms as Provincial Superior and with his tenure coming to a close in late 2019, it was time to think about where he would be needed next and where the new Provincial Superior, Father Matthew Spencer, would place him.

“It’s 7 ½ years since I left Pittston, and it seems like yesterday,” McDonnell said. “We started talking a little bit about plans last fall, back in November we started looking at some strategies and it’s not just me, but there are other guys that are moving around and there’s different needs.”

McDonnell is glad Spencer is not turning his back on Pennsylvania.

“He sees the need in me going back and me being a hometown boy really helps,” Father McDonnell admitted. “There is a need and I should go back and I’ve done everything here we set out to accomplish.”

Father Spencer will accompany Father McDonnell on his cross-country trip back to Pennsylvania slating to leave California on June 28.

“I’m going to drive because it’s a lot easier than shipping everything and it’s just easier,” McDonnell said. “We’ll leave after Mass on the morning of June 28 and head back home. We hope to pull in to town on the evening of July 1. It will be like wearing an old glove being back home.”

Spencer’s trip to Greater Pittston with Father Paul will not be his first; in fact, he is scheduled to be visit this coming week for Oblates business.

“Transfers are never easy and we make the best of it,” McDonnell said, but admits he will revisit California from time-to-time. “I’ve made a lot of friends here as well.”

McDonnell will, once again, reside at the Oblates of St. Joseph’s Seminary on Rt. 315 upon his return.

“I’ll be getting slowly back in the swing of things and there will be some reorganization to be done and I’ll look into what we can do to renew the Oblates, promote some works that need to be done and look into the future development of the property,” McDonnell said.

With that said, McDonnell admits with the current pandemic, he’s not sure what to expect upon his return.

“I’m not looking to get into projects first thing when I get back, I’m really going to have to assess the situation, not only back home, but with the state of the world,” McDonnell said. “It’s definitely going to be a new beginning, a new start, and it’s more the state of the world and the future that has me concerned.”

McDonnell hopes to bring the knowledge he’s gained over the last seven years and apply it to his new position in Greater Pittston.

McDonnell, the son of Thomas and Shirley (Petrello) McDonnell, is a 1982 graduate of Wyoming Area School District. He entered the seminary formation program of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph at their seminary in Laflin, while attending King’s College, Wilkes-Barre, receiving a Bachelor’s Degree in Philosophy in 1986.

He then went on to reside in Italy for the next five years from 1986 to 1991 where he served his novitiate year in Padua and then in Rome for theological studies, attending the University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Sacred Theology and a Master’s Degree in Pastoral Theology at the Lateran University.

McDonnell made his perpetual vows as an Oblate of St. Joseph on September 17, 1990 and was ordained a transitional deacon at St. Joseph’s Church in Rome by the late Cardinal Pio Laghi, former

Apostolic Pro-Nuncio to the United States and Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education.

On Aug. 10, 1991, McDonnell was ordained a Roman Catholic priest in his native parish church of St. Anthony of Padua, Exeter, by the Most Rev. Francis X. DiLorenzo, D.D., former Auxiliary Bishop of Scranton and current Bishop of Richmond, Va.

Upon his ordination, he served his first two years as vocation director for the Oblates of the Pennsylvania Province and in 1993 was assigned as assistant pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Pittston, under the pastorate of the late Rev. Paul J. Pavese, OSJ.

“It will be good to be back home.” Father McDonnell said.