LEHMAN TWP. — Lake-Lehman Superintendent James McGovern posted a letter on the district website Tuesday morning announcing a student at the junior/senior high school has tested positive for COVID-19. Classes and extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled.

The student was last on campus Friday, the letter said. The state is conducting contact tracing, and if further action is needed “we will advise the school community immediately,” McGovern wrote.