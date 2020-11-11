🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A former city police officer has pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts in connection with the Aug. 29 slashing of several tires on at least five vehicles.

Dion E. Fernandes, 44, of Avoca, entered the plea before District Magisterial Judge Joseph Carmody of West Pittston.

Court documents show that Fernandes has pleaded guilty to all five of the criminal mischief-damaged property charges.

Damage was in excess of $5,540, state police said.

Fernandes allegedly admitted in emails to city officials he was the man in surveillance footage. He was off-duty at the time of the alleged mischief.

Fernandes was charged after a video showed him allegedly slashing the tires of cars with a knife- all while allegedly intoxicated.

Fernandes will be required to pay fines and restitution which could be up to $8,000.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.