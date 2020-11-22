🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Department of Health reported Sunday that there were 158 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in Luzerne County to 8.314; the death count is at 245.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 4,726 cases and 230 deaths; Monroe County has 2,892 cases and 138 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 302,564.

There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19.

We have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest.

The Department of Health does not send out an update on Sundays. There will be a two-day report released on Monday.