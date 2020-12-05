Home News Local Celebrating the season at The Westmoreland Club NewsLocal Celebrating the season at The Westmoreland Club By Times Leader - December 5, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Paul Kabacinski (left) and John Barancho stand in front of the newly lit tree at the Westmoreland Club on Friday night. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Len and Ashlee Selenski take a photo in front of the Westmoreland Club tree with their kids Alexandra and Olivia Selenski at the Tree lighting ceremony on Friday night Ben Mandell | For Times Leader The Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre held a tree lighting ceremony on Friday night with members. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader The senior class from the David Blight School of Dance performed at the Westmoreland Club tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader Santa helps count down during the tree lighting ceremony at the Westmoreland Club on Friday night. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader Carolers sing in front of the tree before the lighting ceremony at the Westmoreland Club on Friday night Ben Mandell | For Times Leader WILKES-BARRE – The Westmoreland Club celebrated the holiday season on Friday evening with a tree lighting. The night came complete with entertainment, and of course, Santa Claus, as the attached images show. Weather Wilkes-Barre light rain enter location 40 ° F 44.6 ° 36 ° 70 % 1.9mph 90 % Sat 41 ° Sun 33 ° Mon 35 ° Tue 34 ° Wed 27 °