Len and Ashlee Selenski take a photo in front of the Westmoreland Club tree with their kids Alexandra and Olivia Selenski at the Tree lighting ceremony on Friday night Ben Mandell | For Times Leader

The Westmoreland Club in Wilkes-Barre held a tree lighting ceremony on Friday night with members. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader

The senior class from the David Blight School of Dance performed at the Westmoreland Club tree lighting ceremony on Friday night. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader

Santa helps count down during the tree lighting ceremony at the Westmoreland Club on Friday night. Ben Mandell | For Times Leader