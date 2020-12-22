Home News Local Times Leader P.M. Update: Tuesday, Dec. 22 NewsLocal Times Leader P.M. Update: Tuesday, Dec. 22 By Times Leader - December 22, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Kevin Carroll is here with your P.M. Update previewing Wednesday’s stories: Looking to attend Christmas church services? Better plan ahead if you want to get in. That, plus holiday table settings, NBA season opener and more. Weather Wilkes-Barre overcast clouds enter location 36.6 ° F 40 ° 32 ° 55 % 3.5mph 90 % Wed 37 ° Thu 53 ° Fri 58 ° Sat 25 ° Sun 23 °