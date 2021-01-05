🔊 Listen to this

MOOSIC — Cinemark Holdings, Inc., announced Monday that it will reopen its Pennsylvania theaters, including Cinemark 20 and XD in Moosic, on Friday, Jan. 8.

The theatres will reopen in accordance with updated local mandates, the company said in a news release, and will be showing both new and classic films.

The theatres reopen in time to showcase this year’s newest hits, including “Wonder Woman 1984,” “News of the World,” “Promising Young Woman,” “Monster Hunter” and more. Tickets are on sale now for standard show times and Private Watch Parties at www.cinemark.com.

Moviegoers can book a Private Watch Party to watch the film of their choice with the group of their choice for just $99 for Comeback Classics and $149 for new movies.

In addition to this year’s newest films, Cinemark will offer Comeback Classic films for Private Watch Parties, including Anchorman, Crazy Rich Asians, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, Legally Blonde, Selma and more.

The company said the theatres will once again reopen with “greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie-going experience.”

All information about the company’s phased reopening, including enhanced protocols, location-specific opening dates and hours, film schedule, tickets on sale and more, can be found at www.cinemark.com.

The company issued a news release:

“The health and safety of employees, guests and communities is a top priority. All Cinemark theatres boast The Cinemark Standard, greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the movie-going experience. Employees undergo extensive training prior to reopening and wear face masks while working, in addition to completing a wellness check-in prior to every shift. Each theatre will also have a designated Chief Clean and Safety Monitor on duty to ensure the highest standards of safety, physical distancing, cleanliness and sanitization.”

Also, Cinemark said:

• Each auditorium will be extensively disinfected between show times using pressurized sprayers with products identified by the EPA to be effective in eliminating COVID-19.

• Theatres will have staggered show times and limited capacities to maximize physical distancing.

• Seat-Buffering Technology will automatically block seats adjacent to a party upon ticket purchase.

• Face masks will be mandatory for all guests within the theatre and may only be removed for eating and drinking in the auditoriums. Face masks and gloves will be required for all employees.

• Cinemark is raising the fresh air rate by adding refresh and replace cycles and utilizing supply fans to increase total volume of fresh, outside air flowing into our theatres.

• All public and high-touch spaces will be thoroughly sanitized every 30 minutes.

• Ample supplies of seat wipes and hand sanitizer will be available for customer use.

• Guests are encouraged to purchase tickets online and use contactless payment methods for a more contact-free experience. With that, cash payments options will be limited.