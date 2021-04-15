🔊 Listen to this

We are on the cusp of witnessing the two most gruesome, anti-democratic animals ever to walk Penn’s Woods, rearing their ugly heads every 10 years: The Gerrymander and the Hippo-critic. Indeed, they may be two heads of the same beast.

To recap: the Republican-controlled state legislature gerrymandered the life out of Pennsylvania’s antiquated redistricting system following the 2010 census, not merely slicing and dicing municipal boundaries, but defending it with some of the most bogus bloviating in recent history.

“Taxpayers are paying a hefty price” in attorney fees for a lawsuit, then-President Pro-Tem Joe Scarnati said about a lawsuit seeking to have the new district maps declared unconstitutional.

“Instead of working against us,” then-Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman added, “We invite them to participate in our ongoing review of the redistricting process.”

Please.

It’s difficult to describe how precise the maps drawn up in 2011 were in shaping hyper-partisan districts designed to keep Republicans in charge. Hanover Township was minced into voting wards that showed, beyond a doubt, the GOP had no shame in stretching the “contiguous” part of district requirement to the absolute limit. In a 2018 editorial we responded to Scarnati’s hypocritical defense thusly:

No, Joe, taxpayers are paying a heavy price because you and your GOP friends pushed the tolerated yet vile practice of gerrymandering to new lows, contorting legislative districts into shapes that would make a deformed gargoyle recoil.

The state Supreme Court ultimately sided with those who filed the lawsuit and declared the new maps unconstitutional, giving Congress a do-over. When they still couldn’t stop themselves from creating more gerrymanders, the court drew its own maps for the 2018 election cycle.

The process looms anew, a point driven home locally Tuesday when David Thornburgh, son of late former Gov. Richard Thornburgh, came to Wilkes-Barre to discuss what is unfolding and to urge the state Legislative Reapportionment Commission to be as transparent as possible.

“We are here to remind everyone about what community is all about in this Commonwealth,” Thornburgh said, according to a report by staff writer Bill O’Boyle. “It’s what binds people together. Gerrymandering breaks those ties.”

Transparency is necessary, but as long as the reapportionment committee is comprised of state lawmakers with scant restraints, we can expect gerrymandering to continue regardless of the party in charge.

Years ago the vile practice was less damaging, and thus easier to tolerate. Quoting from another 2018 editorial:

When a party took advantage of controlling redistricting decades ago, they did it with a chainsaw. They clumsily carved out districts using only rough ideas on which voters lived where. Now, they are using a computer-controlled laser. Big data and sophisticated software let self-serving politicians slice voting districts by the block, by the house, by the slimmest spit of land allowing them to join disparate precincts into a convoluted whole, creating districts that give their party the best chance of commanding the legislature while diminishing opportunity for the opposition.

Bluntly, redistricting needs to be taken out of the hands of the lawmakers who benefit from manipulating it. We live in an age when computers make gerrymandering more effective and more convoluted, but that same technology could help make the fairest, most reasonable district maps in decades.

Kill the Gerrymander, and the Hippo-critic will suffer a similar fate.

— Times Leader