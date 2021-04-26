🔊 Listen to this

If every day were like last Saturday, what a wonderful world it would be.

Hundreds of volunteers turned out at different sites around Wilkes-Barre to pick up litter and spruce up the surroundings in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, an annual project that sees an estimated 15,000 such community events nationwide.

Locally, we spoke with Leadership Wilkes-Barre Class of 2021, who were hard at work painting the pillars that hold up Martz Pavilion at Kirby Park, while student-athletes from Wilkes University could be seen picking up sticks, raking leaves and painting curbs all around the park. Across town, we also spoke with members of the Wilkes-Barre Worker Bees, a group who began their efforts Saturday morning in front of Tony’s Meat Market on Grove Street, tackling trash and other debris throughout the area.

These are all good folks who took time out of their lives to engage in activities that make the community a better place for all of us.

Now, don’t get us wrong. Kirby Park was beautiful to begin with, and in many ways so is Wilkes-Barre as a whole. Even in the most neat and orderly of towns you will find errant litter here and there.

The sad fact, however, is that too many people treat the great outdoors like their own personal garbage can, whether in a lush green park, on the side of the highway or along the very streets they themselves call home.

If that were not the case, there would be no need for events like the Great American Cleanup, now in its 23rd year. The cleanup is an effort of national nonprofit organization Keep America Beautiful, whose name should be especially familiar to those of us of a certain age.

The group was founded in 1953 and began litter prevention public service announcements in 1956. In 1965 they enlisted First Lady Lady Bird Johnson to spread the word about highway beautification. But it was in 1971 that the group launched its most famous campaignwith the debut of its “Crying Indian” PSA, in which an actor dressed as a Native American — it turns out he was the son of Italian immigrants, though that’s another story — looks upon a polluted landscape and turns to the camera with a tear in his eye.

“Some people have a deep and abiding respect for the natural beauty that was once this country,” a deep-voiced narrator intones gravely as the native man steps ashore onto a trash-strewn riverbank.

“And some people don’t,” he adds, as a man tosses a bag of garbage out of a boat-sized, gas-guzzling yellow sedan, bursting open at the native’s feet.

“People start pollution,” the narrator says. “People can stop it.”

That iconic ad campaign debuted 50 years ago — staggering, we know, but time marches on. What has changed since then?

Our cars are generally more efficient — if not always smaller — and the environmental movement which began with the launch of Earth Day in 1970 has influenced many facets of daily life, with more Americans embracing recycling and conservation.

Litter, sadly, is still very much a problem.

As if the bottles and cans, cigarette butts, syringes and food wrappers weren’t enough, the ongoing pandemic has reminded us how little some people care for others as face masks have joined the discarded trash of everyday life to be found at the roadside.

PennDOT knows this all too well.

On Friday, the state Department of Transportation announced a joint campaign with the Pennsylvania State Police to explain the penalties associated with littering in a litter enforcement corridor.

Litter enforcement corridors were established as part of Act 62 of 2018, which increased fines for littering on roads designated for stronger litter enforcement. The act also increased safety protocols for clean-up areas, mandating that drivers yield the right of way as they would in a construction zone.

It’s the other side of the coin from the Great American Cleanup: Some volunteer to keep things clean, some need to be fined for not doing it.

We need more of the former. Thanks to all who volunteered on Saturday.

— Times Leader