🔊 Listen to this

More durable businesses, offering both in person and online services that can get them through tougher times.

More restaurants providing indoor, outdoor, pick-up and even delivery dining.

More flexibility in work at more jobs, with remote and in-office options for more people.

Lower business expenses on leasing/maintaining physical space, but maybe more cost in providing connectivity and the technology and support necessary to work remotely.

A shift, for many, from working and living where you have to — because that’s where everything is — to working and living where you want to — a shift that could change the dynamics of what lures people to downtowns or suburbs.

The pandemic has changed everything, sometimes radically, sometimes modestly, but the reach of the COVID-19 virus goes far beyond things that happened this past year.

Yesterday’s annual Times Leader inNOVAtion section gave some in-depth explanation of how things shifted, and may continue to shift moving forward in our region.

The biggest development seems likely to be the permanent addition of e-everything: e-commerce, e-business meetings, e-food buying and delivery, e-learning, e-family gatherings, e-sharing whatever it is you need to share.

This means some real pain for those who couldn’t or wouldn’t find a workable online presence. For example, Penn’s Northeast President/CEO John Augustine predicted “Malls are done, and will not come back like they once were.” We’ll wait to see — the pandemic’s first lesson is to expect the unexpected. But the trend had already been away from mall as retail mecca toward mall as mixed-use facility.

At the same time, as Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman and others noted, downtowns — once ravaged by the growth of malls — are poised to see steady if not dramatic growth, especially if they retained or returned to the old mixed-use model, giving people a pleasant, walkable place to live, shop and find entertainment of all types within a small distance.

The pandemic forced schools from elementary to graduate to adopt distance-learning abilities and techniques out of necessity, but institution leaders told Times Leader reporters much of the tech will remain in a mix of in-person and online services and opportunities.

Some coming changes are not pandemic driven. Wilkes-Barre Area School District is building a new high school that promises to bring tech, space use and programming ideas in use elsewhere to the area. The Luzerne Intermediate Unit is centralizing some special needs services for area students. Bear Creek Community Charter School is expanding it’s still-new facility. Geisinger’s vast expansion of it’s Wyoming Valley Cancer Treatment Center is framed out and rapidly moving to completion.

Situated along the corridors of I-80, I-81 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike positions our region to reap benefits from all the changes brought by the pandemic. We boast outdoor attractions that have drawn new patrons amid the isolation of the virus. Our colleges and universities have made great strides surviving through the pandemic while focusing on the future, supporting innovation centers and entrepreneurship as well as expansion of science, technology and medical programs.

In short, inNOVAtion offered a great deal of hope for all of our region’s pandemic-weary residents. The potential is real moving forward, we just have to take advantage of it.

— Times Leader