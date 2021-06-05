🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to The Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble, the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, and all the other local venues finding ways to re-open and provide one of the region’s most under-appreciated assets, a plethora of live performance opportunities, particularly community theater. This weekend BTE is wrapping up the outdoor run of “Tiny Beautiful Things,” its first live performance in more than a year, while Little Theatre today is offering “May the Arts Be With You.” While not a full-fledged play performance, the latter is a chance for youngsters, (and adults) to revel in hands-on activities celebrating the iconic movie Star Wars. Other live events have been announced or already held, albeit in ways limited by the pandemic (the Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta, for example), and more are on the way. We love to see so much of what we’ve missed return. Dare we say “it’s a beautiful thing,” and “may the force be with them.”

Coal to former Pittston Area band director Brendan Carter, convicted on multiple sex offenses involving nine teenagers. He was sentenced Thursday to seven-to-14 years. Luzerne County Judge Joseph Sklarosky said he imposed the lengthy sentence because Carter showed “arrogance” by failing to accept responsibility, adding to the tragedies he caused. While the children are the biggest wrong committed here, Carter’s position causes a great deal of additional harm. Teachers and staff at public schools have to combat often-unwarranted negative attitudes all the time even when they excel at their jobs. Carter’s behavior both before and after arrest creates more ammo for those just itching to attack public schools and their teachers, unjustly hurting the efforts of people who had nothing to do with his abhorrent actions.

Diamonds to U.S. Rep Matt Cartwright and everyone else who helped secure an $848,440 grant for the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority to make stormwater infrastructure improvements, reducing the financial burden on some 31 communities that joined to reduce the run off of nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment into streams that feed the Chesapeake Bay watershed. It’s more than appropriate that the federal government be seriously involved in the effort because the reductions are sought to meet federal mandates that have been largely unfunded. It’s also appropriate because, while the run off is a local issue, clean and safe water requires a truly national effort.

Coal to the proliferation of efforts in some states to loosen already modest gun restrictions, and no, we’re not remotely calling for more gun limits, much less “taking your guns.” But aside from the recent surge in multiple-victim shootings, we have too many cases of people simply deciding that if they have a gun, they should use it. The latest local case: Terrell Lighten was extradited from Florida to face accusations he discharged a firearm during a road rage incident last year in Kingston. It’s bad enough that people needlessly loose their tempers over easily fixed or ignored events on the streets or in parking lots, it’s tragic how often it now escalates to gun violence. Gun rights activists are quick to criticize any talk of increased regulation, and that’s their right. But in the wake of so much gun violence nationwide, there is no justification for calling for decreased regulation such as the new Texas law dropping the need for a state license to carry, either openly or concealed. Are existing rules really so onerous?

— Times Leader