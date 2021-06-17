🔊 Listen to this

The pandemic, understandably, cut into blood donations by its very nature. People concerned about contracting the virus hesitated to increase exposure risk by going anywhere they felt unnecessary. If we cut out restaurant visits, church services, theaters, vacations and family visits, the notion that skipping blood donations becomes easy enough to entertain.

But if you think the current decline in new COVID-19 cases coupled with the diminished restrictions on travel and activities fixed that, well, quite the opposite actually.

This week the Red Cross issued an urgent call for donations to combat a “severe blood shortage,” and the reasons for the shortage are easy to comprehend. In a nutshell, there are two causes:

• People who put off a lot of elective procedures during the pandemic are scheduling them now that things seem safer.

• Hospitals “are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants,” according to a media release.

According to the Red Cross, compared to 2019, demand from trauma centers climbed by 10% this year, “more than five times the growth of other facilities that provide blood transfusions.”

Similarly, “Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected” to meet demands from people who deferred care during the pandemic. In fact, some hospitals have been forced to slow elective surgeries until the supply of blood is sufficiently replenished.

It may feel ironic that, as the pandemic subsides and the safety of resuming donation grows, the pandemic’s 15-month impact creates a greater need for said donations. It is almost the proverbial catch 22, except for one important point.

We can meet the sudden demand. We just need enough eligible people to donate. It’s a simple, safe procedure that saves a lot of lives. Please consider giving blood as soon as possible. Along with regular donating opportunities at the Wilkes-Barre Blood Donation Center on Commerce Boulevard in Ashley, here are some blood drive opportunities set up throughout Luzerne County in coming weeks:

Dallas: June 17, 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Dallas American Legion, 730 Memorial Highway.

Butler Twp. (Drums): June 29, 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Butler Township Community Center, 411 West Butler Drive.

Edwardsville: June 25, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Thomas P. Saxton Medical Pavilion, 468 Northampton St.

Freeland: June 16, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Freeland Northside Community Ambulance, 417 Johnson St.

Hazleton: June 28, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., LCBC Church Hazleton, 760 Airport Road.

Kingston: June 16, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., The Church of St Ignatius Loyola, 339 North Maple Ave.; June 30, 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S. J. Strauss Lane.

Pittston: June 30, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St.

Plains Twp.: June 15, 1 p.m.-6 p.m., Saints Peter and Paul Parish, 13 Hudson Road.

Plymouth: June 30, 12 p.m.-6 p.m., Faith Baptist Church, 39 Gaylord St.

Kingston Twp. (Shavertown): June 24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., St. Therese Church, 64 Davis St.

Black Creek Twp. (Weston): June 16, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., Nuremberg Weston Fire Hall, 459 Hazle St.

Wilkes Barre: June 23, 12 p.m.-5 p.m., American Red Cross Chapter of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 256 North Sherman St.

Please donate. Blood is perishable, it can’t be stockpiled indefinitely.

You never know when you or someone you love will need the Red Cross to save a life.

— Times Leader