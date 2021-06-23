🔊 Listen to this

This is the reality of the 1972 Agnes flood: Only about half the people living in Luzerne County today — if it’s even that many — were alive when the Susquehanna River breached the levees and altered nearly every aspect of the valley for all time.

It was 49 years ago today, June 23, when the rains of Agnes changed the region. The hurricane may have been “downgraded” to tropical storm, but it still managed to pour so much water into Wyoming Valley that the usually gentle river bisecting Luzerne County flooded to the point where, in places, it stretched a mile from one shore to the other.

The breadth of the tragedy comes out in the numbers:

• Before the levee failed, some 10,000 people had come to the dikes to help with what inevitably became a futile attempt to sandbag against the raging river.

• People fled by the thousands, so much so that 81 disaster evacuation centers were set up.

• When they began to return, they discovered some 225 miles of streets had been covered with thick, stinking mud.

• Across 10 states, flood damage exceeded $3.4 billion in 1972 dollars. That would be somewhere in the range of $17 billion today. Most of that destruction occurred in Pennsylvania, and Luzerne County was estimated to have suffered 70% of all damage in the Commonwealth.

The flood did not cause mass migration to higher-ground suburbs, but it surely hastened the moves, as places like Mountain Top and The Back Mountain saw booms in population growth. The waters wiped out large tracts of community history, destroying historic buildings. And the number of people who could legitimately say they “lost everything” was surely too high to accurately count.

There were places where garages had been unmoored and floated far from their original locations. The historic Forty Fort cemetery fell victim to ravaging flood waters that ripped the earth asunder, pulling caskets downstream. Even houses that had managed to stay in place needed to be gutted down to the wall studs to remove the stench and stain the flood left behind.

Almost as soon as the recovery started, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers began a $200 million levee-raising project that helped protected much of the valley ever since, including during the 2011 storm that actually raised the Susquehanna higher than it had been in 1972: 42.69 feet, compared to the 41.09 crest of Agnes.

Now we drive through areas that had been inundated and see hardly a trace, save the occasional “high water mark” on a pole or building that shows you would have been unable to keep your head above water in those spots 49 years ago.

We walk or bike along the levee trail on the west bank and find it hard to believe the river could ever get that high. We have reconnected with the water in Wilkes-Barre thanks to two portals through the dike that can be sealed quickly with mammoth steel walls tucked most of the time inside the earth. We have River fests, Chalk fests, Dragon board Races, and performances of dance, theater and music along the water’s edge in the shadows of the levee.

Agnes swiftly wiped out historic buildings and landmarks, generational homesteads, and millions of pieces of memory in thousands of lives. Time slowly shrinks the number of people who can give first hand accounts, who saw it up close, who fought to rebuild. But even if we magically forgot Agnes ever happened, the reality of it, the changes it forced upon our region, remain.

