In the age of giant supermarkets and — more recently — online food shopping with to-your-door delivery, it’s easy to think all this produce and food comes from some magic, distant place, to feel a great disconnect between the food you eat and the farmers who actually provide it.

Today marks the start of the weekly Farmers Market on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, and if every there were a chance to re-establish that vital link — to remember those who toil so you can eat a rich variety of fresh foods — the market surely is it.

You don’t merely shop the bounty, you can often meet the people who work the fields, bake the breads, gather honey or otherwise feed your cravings. And thanks to the steady and substantial decline in COVID-19 cases, this summer you can also stroll up to the food trucks where they the fresh pizza or calzone or stromboli sits in plain site, and likely even see your gyro or sandwich or french fries or potato pancakes being prepped right before your eyes.

It may be cliched to say, but only because it’s true. The Farmers Market is a veritable cornucopia of what’s in season, from fruits and vegetables to flowers and herbs.

Veteran feature writer Mary Therese Biebel described the anticipated options in mouth-watering fashion for a Wednesday preview.

“I’ll have the Kalamata olive bread, sour dough and all the usual cookies and scones,” Michael Bonczar from Beta Bread in Clarks Summit said.

“We’ll have cherry tomatoes, not a pile, but some,” Melissa Kessler from Kessler Orchards said, adding that the brown eggs will also be back: “one of our most popular items.”

“Veggie wise, we’re going to have spinach and radishes. We’re going to bring a lot of flowers and veggie plants and herbs,” Larry O’Malia, of the eponymous Plains Township farm and greenhouse said.

Other temptations: Sweet and sour cherries, blueberries, some early peaches and a variety of apples at the Brace orchard stand, along with their candy apples, cider and cider donuts.

The weekly market remains one of the Diamond City’s most valuable gems. Not only are the offerings fresh and varied, the people running the stands are often knowledgeable and friendly, often quick to make serving suggestions for the produce you may never have considered trying before, helpful in recommending ways to use the parts you may have been throwing away (or, preferably, composting if it’s organic plant matter), and patient in letting you make up your mind.

It is more than a market, it is a social event, a chance to people-watch, a possibility of meeting an old acquaintance, a space to sit and enjoy the fresh air and warm sunshine on a pleasant day, and of course, the opportunity to see the smiles on the other side of the tables.

“Every year this is something everybody looks forward to,” Kessler said of the weekly Market. “It’s good to see the familiar faces.”

So consider, if you have the time, to stop by Public Square, stroll the walkways, enjoy the sense of community, and stock up on some of the freshest produce you can find.

Farmers Market is back, in full, pre-pandemic form, and waiting for you.

— Times Leader