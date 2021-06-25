🔊 Listen to this

We believe the U.S. Supreme Court made the right call in siding with former Mahanoy Area School District cheerleader Brandi Levi in a free speech case. We also believe most of the celebrations regarding that decision are misplaced.

For starters, consider the “grandparent argument.”

Levi, 14 at the time, used the F-word in a social media rant. There are many among us who would find that offensive regardless of circumstances, and argue that “Back in my day, my parents would have read me the riot act and grounded me for a month, rather than launch a free-speech lawsuit!”

It’s old fashioned, but there’s merit to it. Levi had been denied a place on the varsity cheerleading team, prompting the posts. This surely was at least as much a teaching moment for the student — accepting failure and using it to redouble efforts toward success — as it became for the district. We’re not questioning the parents’ response, we’re just pointing out some validity to that line of thinking. Children have ample opportunity for exposure to crude and uncivil behavior in media and the real world all the time. As a nation, we need less of it, not more.

Then there’s the fact that the SCOTUS ruling seems quite narrow. It does not bar districts from ever attempting to regulate language and behavior off school grounds if they relate to the school. On the contrary, in the majority opinion Justice Stephen Breyer explicitly said “the school’s regulatory interests remain significant in some off-campus circumstances,” and expressed uncertainty about where such a line should be drawn.

“We do not set forth a broad, highly general First Amendment rule stating just what counts as ‘off campus’ speech and whether or how ordinary First Amendment standards must give way off campus to a school’s special need to prevent, e.g., substantial disruption of learning-related activities or the protection of those who make up a school community.”

We’re not Constitutional law experts by any measure, but a complete reading of the decision seems to clearly show this ruling applies in this circumstance, and should not be construed as applying to all other off-campus situations.

All that said, Mahanoy Area District officials, if you’ll pardon the wording, “F’ed up” big time on this, and deserved the rebuke.

That Levi was off campus is undisputed. She used her own phone. She did not mention the specific district or cheerleading team in her postings, nor did she mention district officials. She opted to post on Snapchat, a deliberately ephemeral social media platform where the posts disappear at a certain time. And she posted them to a relatively small circle of private friends (about 250), not to everyone with internet access.

It all would have faded from the web if at least one of those friends hadn’t taken a picture of the posting, creating a more permanent copy.

The justices deemed her posts were “not substantially disruptive” to the district, that the district did not stand in loco parentis (in place of parents) in providing discipline in this case, that the district did not meet a “heavy burden” in justifying intervention, and that if anything the district may have had an obligation to protect the fundamental notion of free speech as a (school) lesson in democracy here.

Levi should not have resorted to profanity and broadside attacks, period. But her posts merited no more than a conversation between school officials, Levi and her parents. The district foolishly built this mole hill into a mountain, and rightly got bulldozed by the Supreme Court.

— Times Leader