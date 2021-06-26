🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to all those who arranged the return of NEPA Sings, to all those who participated in the contest, and to all those who made this important fund raising event a success for a worthy cause: The Court Appointed Special Advocate program, or CASA. Like so many other such events, this one was forced on hiatus last year thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. And while the return was done via recordings screened at the Garden Drive-In rather than live, it’s still good to see it come back, and great to see CASA get the boost it deserves.

Coal to the small-minded, self-absorbed people who drove around Bear Creek Township recreation fields, doing damage estimated in the thousands of dollars. This kind of insensitive vandalism hurts a great number of people in very little time: taxpayers who end up paying for repairs, residents who use the facilities, government officials trying to provide recreational opportunities while keeping an eye on the budget. Most importantly, it damages the sense of community such fields are designed to foster.

Diamonds to Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre for bringing the East Stroudsburg-based Rebel Stages production of Ain’t Misbehavin’ to the Diamond City. This space has lauded the rich presence of community theater in our area for many years, but our troupes have long lacked the ethnic diversity of the community they entertain. Make no mistake, there have been outstanding performance by local minority performers, just not in the numbers to reflect the population mix. The appearance by Rebel Stages, in a revue featuring hits from legendary jazz artist Thomas “Fats” Waller, both provides some great music and welcome diversity on our local stages.

Coal to New Jersey resident Terik Wiggins, who, according to police, threatened to break the jaws of employees at the Walmart in Wilkes-Barre Township, and then — when confronted by police — allegedly started yelling “I can’t breathe,” an obvious reference to the tragic case of the late George Floyd, who uttered those words while a Minneapolis police officer kept a knee to his neck after he had been forced to the ground. Floyd’s tragic death sparked a much-needed debate about police tactics, training and performance, spurring renewed scrutiny of potential racism in our law enforcement system. By all accounts, Wiggins was never in any such danger, and invoking the plight of Floyd did serious disservice to those trying to promote needed changes.

Diamonds and coal — frankly, we’re not sure which to recommend — to the Wilkes-Barre Township police for some witty, if irreverent, commentary in a Facebook post about wire theft at Lowe’s Home Improvement. On the one hand, we found it refreshing to read tongue-in-cheek (we assume) comments about rating the video of the thieves, making popcorn while watching it, and giving the film “four out of five stars,” deducting one star “for poor costume choices.” On the other hand, we’re not sure the humor is entirely appropriate in a police report. A little levity in the tough world of police work is appreciated, but there’s a concern it may create an unfair image of police not taking their task seriously enough.

