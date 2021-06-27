🔊 Listen to this

Dear Harrisburg legislators,

It’s time to repeal or seriously amend Act 43 of 2017, the law that made airborne fireworks legal in Pennsylvania.

We appreciate this is a big request for lawmakers hooked on the added revenue from that special, 18% (12% on top of standard 6%) sales tax you slapped onto said fireworks, but you’ve got to listen to the complaints. Or better yet, come to our local municipalities and listen to the fireworks. And listen. And listen.

There’s no need to set aside July 4, or any holiday, or any day at all. Just come around sundown anytime from late May into the cold weather. The abuse of fireworks has become obsessive and dangerous. People set them off every night, often far into the night — or into the morning. The worst will happen in the next week or two, as the thunder of explosions rolls through our region every night, culminating July 4, but it won’t abate much afterward.

This space has long urged people to be responsible, to obey the rules about not launching fireworks within 150 feet of an occupied building, to be considerate and stop setting them off after say, 11 p.m. or midnight. We doubt people so disrespectful of the law, disinterested in the safety of their own neighborhood, and so insensitive to the actual neighbors read editorials, but we keep trying.

More needs to be done, and you, dear legislators, are the ones to do it.

There are choices. Any one of these actions could make a difference, a systematic approach using several of them appropriately could sharply change the dynamics of this gross and growing refusal to follow the law and common sense:

• Repeal Act 43. This seems of questionable effect, But if airborne fireworks are harder to buy in the state without a commercial license of some sort, they should be heard and seen less often.

• Toughen the laws, including the punishment for violating it. Make sure that when people are caught — rare as it is — they pay a price heavy enough to make others think twice before lighting those Roman candles in the backyard of their city home.

• Do more to enforce the law. Beef up State Police efforts to catch the crooks. Give municipal forces extra resources that can help them do the job. Find technology that can make spotting and catching the miscreants easier. Make it harder to buy the things, possibly by limiting the ubiquitous pop-up tents selling fireworks, or requiring the airborne stuff only be sold in brick and mortar, year-round stores. Require some sort of registration to buy the more dangerous stuff, so it’s easier to track down the users. We don’t want to see merchants or law-abiding residents punished, but the problem is serious enough to revamp the retail end of this.

• Raise the taxes on airborne fireworks even higher, and use the extra revenue to fund efforts to curb abuse.

• Free the hands of local government officials and allow municipal ordinances regarding fireworks sales and use. If you are unwilling to take on this task, let mayors, supervisors and councils who want to do so take action.

You have a lot of options here. Show that you care about the increased risk of fires, the noise frightening pets, children or the elderly, the disruption of sleep for thousands, and the very real risk of triggering reactions to veterans or others suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Be responsive to your concerned constituents.

Do your jobs.

— Times Leader