It’s been a week of good news, worthy of an all-diamonds Saturday.

Diamonds to the continued return of outdoor summer events. This week we saw the third Sunset on South Main pop-up happy hour in Wilkes-Barre’s Midtown village, the return of the Rockin’ the River concert series along the banks of the Susquehanna Friday and the innovative and well-attended first ever Restaurant on the River in Pittston, set on the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge. The Downtown Pittston Partnership arranged the catered affair with Rikasa in Pittston and Grico’s in Exeter, drawing more than 260 guests for the four-hour evening event inspired by similar dine-on-the-street affairs in Paris, France. It demonstrated what innovative thinking can accomplish, and also showed, sadly, opportunities lost when we razed other bridges that could have been preserved and converted to pedestrian uses. Nonetheless, all these are not merely clear signs of summer, but further proof that the COVID-19 pandemic may be rapidly fading — as long as enough people get vaccinated.

Diamonds to The Osterhout Free Library’s Sips Among the Stacks idea, offering food, drinks and live music in celebration of a return to normal operations from the pandemic restrictions. The library rightly used the opportunity to honor a pair of long-time supporters, Barbara Maculloch and Barbara O’Donnell, two of the original co-chairs and founders of the Osterhout Gala fundraiser. There remains a false notion that libraries are no longer needed with the vast information on the internet ever more accessible, but that will never be true. Libraries offer more than free access to their varied resources, they offer community.

Diamonds to the looming return of Riverfest, the best opportunity to connect with the waterway that runs through Luzerne County both figuratively and literally, making up a profound part of our history and development. A victim of the pandemic last year, Riverfest 2021 is set for Nesbitt Park on July 31, but the real chance to experience the flow of it all comes in two trips on the water, a shorter float from West Pittston to Nesbitt Park July 30 and a longer sojourn from Harding to Nesbitt July 31. To experience the river up close, contact one of two outfitters: Endless Mountain Outfitters at 570-746-9140, email [email protected], website www.emo444.co; or Susquehanna Kayak & Canoe Rental at 570-388-6170, email [email protected], website www.kayaktheriver.com/.

Diamonds, lastly, to this newspaper’s own Mary Therese Biebel, who marked her 40th year on the reporting staff Thursday. “MT” has graced our pages with “show, don’t tell,” prose since the Times Leader nabobs realized her talents belonged in the world of feature writing, always making the extra effort beyond a quick interview to dive into the heart of the event she covered or person she profiled. She hiked the Adirondacks, donned clown make-up, experimented with new recipes, tried a bit of ice climbing, crawled across a frozen lake to interview a winter fisherman, and much more. We are not merely tooting our own horn. In an age when Federal data suggests the average person switches jobs up to 12 times between ages 18 and 50, MT’s staying power and commitment to sharing our area’s best moments borders on remarkable.

