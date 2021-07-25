🔊 Listen to this

It became one of those iconic news photos that exemplified the story while seizing the heart. On March 13, 1990, more than 1,000 people marched from the White House to the U.S. Capitol. Upon arrival, about 60 of those people set aside wheelchairs and other mobility aids, and started crawling up the Capitol steps.

The youngest among them: eight-year-old Jennifer Keelan (later Keelan-Chaffins), born with cerebral palsy and already a two-year veteran of disability rights protests. Clad in blue pants, a blue ADAPT (advocacy organization) shirt and a wide red and white head band, the petite blond paused as she neared the last of the 78 steps, knees on one, hands on the next, and turned to the right. AP photographer Jeff Markowitz caught the moment.

One man on his feet to her left kept an open hand above her, as if poised to help. A little girl stood near him, watching. A cluster of photographers and videographers crouched on the steps above her, setting their lenses low, likely looking for the most dramatic angle.

The look on Jennifer’s face grabs the moment and never lets go. Determination? Defiance? Frustration at having to put on this demonstration for a right — access to public places — most take for granted? Years later, Jennifer offered her own insight, recounted in an article on the website history.com.

When Keelan-Chaffins showed up to the Capitol Crawl, some organizers weren’t sure it was a good idea for her to climb the steps. This was because she was a child, and also because “they were concerned about what that could do, the image of me climbing the steps, and whether or not it would send a message of pity instead of empowerment,” she says.

ADAPT founder Reverend Wade Blank told her that if she wanted to climb the steps then she should do it, so she got out of her wheelchair and began climbing.

“Even though I was quite young, I realized that as one of the very few kids that got to be involved in this movement…it wasn’t just about myself but it was about them as well,” she says.

Did this protest work? A bit more than four months later, President George H. W. Bush signed the Americans with Disabilities Act into law. Tomorrow, July 26, marks the 31st anniversary of ADA.

The law reshaped the world, literally. Ramps became ubiquitous, for sidewalk and building access. Public restrooms were remodeled to assure wheel chair access. Spaces appeared amid theater seating where a wheel chair could roll into comfortably. Public transportation — bus, van, train and more — started accommodating people previously shut out of their use. Doors were automated. Even the little things — at least to most people — changed, like those low threshold saddles underneath many doors. Access went from being an afterthought to a centerpiece in building design.

The law reshaped the world in less visible ways as well, increasing the availability of closed captioning on TV and other communications aids, including those braille labels on elevator buttons. It has helped break down discrimination in the workplace and in schools.

Implementation and enforcement of the law remains imperfect, new needs arise as the world changes (most recently with computer use for remote-learning or work). But the importance of the ADA cannot be overstated, both in what it has accomplished and in the promise it still holds.

