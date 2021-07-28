🔊 Listen to this

There is understandable grumbling every time the Federal Emergency Management Agency increases the number of properties deemed at risk of flooding, and it’s about to happen again.

As staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes reported in Monday’s paper, an estimated 2,000 structures are going to be added to the “Special Flood Hazard Area,” while fewer than 100 will be removed. Of Luzerne County’s 76 municipalities, 29 will see some type of mapping change. That, in turn, will change flood insurance and construction requirements.

Let the grumbling begin.

It seems counter-intuitive that a property can sit in the same place for years, even decades, and somehow go from no-flood to high flood zone in the eyes of federal experts. And of course it can seem intrusive that the federal government can require you to buy flood insurance. Yet both actually make a good bit of sense.

Flood zones change for many reasons, most of them man-made. Development eliminates water-absorbing trees and ground, increasing rain run off. That and other factors can increase the flow of sediment into waterways, potentially raising a creek or river bed and contributing to a river damming when a nasty storm sends debris flowing into choke points like bridges.

In a bit of irony, flood prevention levees can lead to worse flooding in unprotected areas, keeping more water in the banks where levees hold it back, so once the levee ends flooding may actually be higher.

And while climate change deniers will scoff, the evidence keeps growing that water levels are rising and big storms are becoming more frequent. When the Susquehanna River hit a record high in 2011, it exceeded the 41 feet the levee had been designed to comfortably handle, and many areas were spared flooding only because of the three extra feet of “freeboard” above the 41 foot mark.

It’s easy, and even a bit cruel, for those who live well out of any flood danger to dismiss complaints by pointing out no one makes you buy property in a flood zone, but the reality is most if not all properties in flood plains were built long ago. And as Monday’s story shows, flood zones change.

So rather than mandate everyone move out of natural flood plains — an impractical idea that would empty much of the Wyoming Valley — the federal government mitigates three ways: Flood prevention like the levees, mandatory flood insurance, and — occasionally flood zone property buyouts. And the flood insurance decisions are based on real world demands over the years for flood relief.

But there’s a fourth option that seems rarely to be considered, probably because it’s too abstract from the immediacy of flooding, and because it could push flood-related mandates into non-flooding municipalities: Long-term, broad-based planning that takes into account the flood zone impact of development decisions well away from the actual flood zones.

Yet such a broader approach, done properly, would benefit everyone. It costs a great deal of money to build levees and to help ares that suffer catastrophic floods, and that cost is paid by all of us.

The impact of flood control and flood relief go far beyond the flood zones. Perhaps it’s time the flood management strategies did the same. Levees, by their nature, have limits.

— Times Leader