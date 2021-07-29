🔊 Listen to this

It was an informational item, with only a relatively brief explanation at Monday’s meeting of the committee that runs the West Side Career and Technical Center.

CTC Chief School Administrator Thomas Duffy, who is also Dallas School District Superintendent, gave all those present a quick explanation of something that is largely under the radar for most people: A new teacher evaluation system for the upcoming school year.

It’s understandable if this news isn’t a top priority for most people. Bigger, more immediate questions are in the air this summer, particularly the likelihood of kids wearing face masks upon returning to the classroom, and whether the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Luzerne County — 27 on Tuesday, the highest single-day increase since June 4 — will get bad enough to impose any of those hated restrictions we just got rid of.

(Side note: If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, get the shots. The longer the virus is allowed to circulate, the greater the risk of mutations that could make the vaccine less effective.)

But there’s an important change in the new evaluation system that’s worth pointing out: It reduces the use of student standardized test results in determining a teacher’s final rating.

This continues a long and, we believe, much needed trend away from high stakes testing. For those who may not have been around or just forgot, the move to massive standardized testing was jump-started by the federal No Child Left Behind law signed by President George W. Bush in 2002. It mandated reading and math tests and required schools to steadily increase the percentage of students scoring “proficient” or “advanced,” with the goal of 100% proficient by 2014.

Testing expanded rapidly in Pennsylvania, from two subjects in three grades to multiple subjects in more grades. The “Keystone Exams” were introduced in high schools, with three subjects and plans to add more.

In 2012, the state enacted a new teacher evaluation system that was more thorough and for the most part considerably more useful than the previous “satisfactory/unsatisfactory” system, but it had a flaw: It made students’ standardized test scores a big part of a teacher’s final rating.

So much faith in the value of standardized tests was always misplaced, but it took years for lawmakers to learn that.

While it sounds good, the 100% proficient goal was never realistic for a variety of practical reasons, and the federal and state governments kept taking steps to water it down, until NCLB was replaced in 2015 with the “Every Student Succeeds Act,” keeping the tests in place but de-emphasizing their importance. The state dropped plans to expand the Keystone exams, and last summer then-Auditor General Eugene DePasquale made a strong argument for eliminating them altogether — an argument supported in this space, though there are legal reasons they still exist.

Now the state has reduced the importance of standardized test scores in teacher evaluations. It’s the right move.

Over-emphasis of standardized tests has wasted too much money, stressed too many children too often, and led to gross simplification of how schools perform. Such testing still has value, but nearly two decades of their widespread use has proven that value is very limited.

— Times Leader