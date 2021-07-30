🔊 Listen to this

Editor’s Note: Starting today, our weekly “Diamonds and Coal” editorial will appear on Fridays.

Diamonds to the return of the Osterhout Free Library book sale, another sign we’re getting back to something akin to normal (provided the uptick in COVID-19 cases doesn’t turn into a dangerous surge). Friends of the Osterhout Free Library announced the 44th annual sale will run from Aug. 2 through Aug. 7, and unlike the pandemic version last year — with books sold in pre-packed bags to drive-up supporters — this time you can browse. The Friends did let people browse during a one-day “Sidewalk Sale” in September, but this is set to be a full return of the annual event, albeit in the library (enter through the rear, they ask) rather than under an outside tent. And yes, that means the final day of the seven-day opportunity will be “bag day,” on which you can fill the bag with your choice of titles and pay a scant $5. The sale has long been a great opportunity to expand your home library and your mind while supporting a very worthy operation. Mark your calendars and stop by.

Coal to the bizarre theft idea allegedly attempted by two men who, police say, claimed to be Wilkes-Barre Area School District employees picking up merchandise for the district. According to police, Leonard Guzman of Scranton and Joel Martinez of West Pittston told a worker at R.J. Walker plumbing, heating and cooling supply store they were picking up a ductless condenser and ductless evaporator for the district. The items were worth $5,650. Admire the chutzpah if you must, but this is a disturbing manner of theft attempt, preying not only on a family-owned business but on a public school district as well. Here’s hoping it doesn’t become a trend.

Diamonds to Geisinger for opting to use an existing, abandoned Walmart for its latest expansion. The regional health giant is converting a cavernous former mega store in Pittston Township into a multi-service outpatient facility that promises to provide 154 jobs and a wide range of clinical suites and other services. It’s all in a central location for area residents from Wilkes-Barre to Scranton. The facility sounds like a smart idea worthy of some praise in itself, but the decision to re-purpose an existing building and a 600-car parking lot rather than clearing away a green piece of land — as has been done a great deal in that particular area — is an environmental plus and a fine example of how every new development need not be entirely new. It would be valuable if this approach became a popular trend in our area.

Coal, a lot of it, to David Joseph Ayre if even some of the allegations by police prove true. Wilkes-Barre Township officers contend Ayre, of Tunkhannock, left Dream Girls adult nightclub drunk and driving fast, crashing several times before he was arrested. Then he struggled with police, causing a severe knee injury for one officer. It didn’t end there. Police say that, as they processed a search warrant to obtain blood for a test, Ayre urinated on the cell floor. It’s bad enough to drive irresponsibly, there is no point to adding to the crime after you’re caught.

— Times Leader