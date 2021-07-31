🔊 Listen to this

Today (July 31) is “National Mutt Day.” We didn’t bother looking up who decided that, because there’s no need. We’re talking pet dogs, puppies and lovable “man’s best friend” wannabes waiting for adoption at the local shelter, so who cares why it’s National Mutt Day?

Best Friends Animal Society sent out an email urging not only the adoption of shelter pets, but of mixed breed mutts. They gave a list of reasons to go that route:

• No two mutts are alike. That can make your dog the talk of your block, the latest social media star or simply a great companion. “Every time I walk through a shelter, large or small, I see a stunning array of dogs of all shapes and sizes,” (Veterinarian Erin) Katribe said. “Each one is beautifully unique.”

• Mixed breed dogs (aka mutts) tend to have a lower risk of hereditary diseases than purebred dogs. “Even when breeders make efforts to remove dogs with heritable medical problems from their breeding pools, some conditions will get by undetected in earlier generations,” Katribe said. “Hereditary problems are very common at puppy mills or with irresponsible breeders, as breeding stock is not selected for based on any health criteria.”

• The temperament of a mutt can be just as solid as a purebred. “While some breeds do have behavioral tendencies related to their breeding (for example, herding behavior in dogs bred for that purpose), there are no guarantees that a purebred dog will follow that tendency,” Katribe explained. “The reality is that every dog is an individual.”

• Most mutts are not born in cruel puppy mills or other unfortunate circumstances, Katribe noted. “For dogs that are bred and born in puppy mill situations or by irresponsible breeders, both the parents and puppies are often kept in inhumane and unsanitary conditions. While the puppies get sold, the parents can live in these horrible conditions for many, many years.”

• If you really like purebreds, you can find a mutt that’s pretty close. “One strategy to get the best of both worlds – choose a mutt that is primarily of your chosen breed,” Katribe said. “You’ll get the hardiness of a mutt with the look and, potentially, behavioral tendencies of your chosen breed.”

But come on, you adopt shelter pets primarily because of the way they look at you more than on how they look. Visit the SPCA of Luzerne County or your favorite shelter and see which potential adoptee gives you the “I’m the one” look, or the right nuzzle, or the most eager accepting cuddle. Then consider adopting.

And if you’re not in the adoption market or mood, you can still help. Donate to the shelter. Ask what they could use — money, food, toys, medicine — and arrange for a contribution. Or ask if they need a little volunteer help, and if they do, volunteer. If you know someone interesting in getting a dog, suggest adoption, including mixed breed adoption.

The Best Friends media release pointed out there have been some pretty successful mixed breed: Spike from “Old Yeller’, Higgins from “Benji, and Balto, the sled dog who brought diphtheria medication to remote parts of Alaska. So you never know.

In short, all we can say is give mutts a chance.

— Times Leader