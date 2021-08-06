🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to The United Way of Wyoming Valley for the continued focus on improving the long term prospects of disadvantaged children in our region. The latest effort, given space in Sunday’s paper on an inside page, exemplified the sustained effort the agency has brought to this cause for years. The United Way wrapped up its Helping Kids Thrive Drive Friday with some final day donations and a celebratory thank-you cookout. The drive collected school supplies and hygiene items for students in 22 Wyoming Valley elementary schools. This is one of many smart initiatives launched by the United Way since it turned its focus on changing the trajectory of children in low-income families profoundly enough to break the well known, and very real, cycle of poverty that plagues poor families. The logic is simple: Help them early in ways that matter later. It’s a cost-effective strategy that, over the next decades, could reshape the region.

Coal to the growing and widespread secrecy surrounding all sorts of public/private transactions, from the unknown donors financially supporting the controversial Arizona election “audit” — a term we use very loosely considering what is known about it — to the large private donations to political campaigns. The latest local example: Concerns raised by Luzerne County Councilmen Harry Haas and Walter Griffith regarding Limited Liability Corporations not being required to identify their stakeholders when buying county “repository properties.” To be clear, there is nothing wrong with LLCs; indeed they can do great things for a community (The Times Leader is owned by one). It’s the lack of disclosure about who is behind the company that raises concerns. There are lots of examples of private money infesting public transactions without knowing enough about where the money is really coming from, in public schools, public projects and public services. Private-public partnerships are a great way to make the world work better, but they should always be far more public than private.

Diamonds to Luzerne County Council for taking the concerns of Griffith and Haas regarding LLC property buyers to heart. Council decided to separate the LLC offers on repository parcels from other offers, with Councilwoman LeeAnn McDermott asking Elite Revenue Solutions — the company managing county tax claims —if the county could acquire the “names of all people involved in an LLC or private company” bidding on repository properties. Admittedly, this may have been done as much to expedite the sales as to investigate the issue, but it still seems a good idea. We realize this is a very “free press” way of thinking, but business entity should easily hide who is behind it once they venture into a corner of the public sector.

Coal to whatever horrifyingly unjustified motivation prompted an unknown person to fire multiple rounds into a home on Diamond Street in Hanover Township late Sunday night. Nothing justifies this sort of dangerous action. Full stop.

