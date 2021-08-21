🔊 Listen to this

It is a poorly kept secret, unrecognized only by those who don’t work in the caregiver field or who (fortunately) so far have not needed to deal with it: We rarely pay these people enough, we shortchange them on training and support, and the job demands create a lot of stress. All of which leads to high turnover.

The problem was obvious pre-pandemic and evidence suggests it has gotten worse since. A recent media release from IntellectAbility (replacingrisk.com) — a company that bills itself as supporting professional supporters — offered some depressing data from one study:

Before COVID-19, almost 46% of Direct Service Providers (DSPs) quit their jobs each year. New estimates show that number is increasing. A major hurdle for finding quality DSPs is that they are in short supply.

The release spoke specifically about support workers who help “Americans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD)” a category that, at its broadest, can include both those in institutions and those getting home health care services. The release also gives some reasons for the high turnover:

• An average wage of about $11/hr.

• Lack of affordable health insurance for themselves and their families.

• Little to no public recognition for the importance of their role.

• Persistent staff shortages that increase workload.

And one last statistic that should serve — more than any other — as a wake-up call for all of us: The need for DSPs is expected to rise by a full 50% by the year 2026.

(As an aside, we question President Joe Biden’s call for mandated vaccination of nursing home workers. While we agree in principle, the risk of pushing people out of the profession when help is already hard to get needs to be more carefully weighed).

If you’ve never needed to arrange for the help of a caregiver — for yourself or someone you love — the odds are good (and growing) that you eventually will. Providing assistive care, whether just for a few hours a week or for 24 hours a day, is much harder than most people realize. It’s not a one-size-fits-all profession.

The notion that you can have a pool of aides that are interchangeable in scheduling rarely works, for an obvious reason: People are different. And those in need of aid can be different from one day to the next, even one hour to the next. Again, the release offers succinct insight:

“It is not uncommon that when an agency or system enters the picture to help a person with IDD, they take over that person’s life instead of supporting it. We need to train more people who provide support to empower people with IDD and help them retain control over their lives.”

Whether it’s younger person struggling with the effects of a brain injury or disease, an elderly but active person grappling with bouts of forgetfulness or loss of mobility, or a senior suffering from advanced dementia who has become almost non-verbal, we must become more aware of their complex needs and desires for their own way of life, and the invaluable service provided by those who opt to provide for those needs.

This nation faces a grim future with a shortfall of well-trained, well-paid and motivated caregivers able to tailor their performance to individual needs. It’s time we realized how important it is to give the profession of caregiver the care it deserves.

— Times Leader