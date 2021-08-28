🔊 Listen to this

I am a first responder on the frontlines of the overdose crisis and grew up in a family tremendously impacted by substance use disorder (SUD).

I want to talk about my story and why syringe services programs (SSPs) are needed in Pennsylvania.

My father and brother both used alcohol more than I would like to think about. My brother is currently struggling with a SUD and my niece died of an overdose at a young age. After the loss of my niece, my sister and I started a mission to give the community the tools and education needed to overcome obstacles associated with risky human behavior. We provide them with naloxone and other resources to help limit the spread of infection and disease and prevent overdose deaths.

As a paramedic in Luzerne County, I have seen people die from overdoses. I have also listened to patients tell me how badly they want to change, only to leave the hospital and overdose again hours later.

It is devastating when you are at a scene of an overdose and feverishly working to save a person’s life only to have it turn out that your efforts were futile. It is heartbreaking to see the family desperately watching your efforts only to have to tell them that their loved one did not make it. And there are no words for what it is like when you realize that you actually know members of the family.

These moments are preventable. Overdose deaths are preventable.

We need to use all the tools at our disposal to provide help and support for those with SUD. Syringe services programs provide access to clean syringes and also serve as a bridge to drug treatment and other services for people with SUD. These programs often engage the hardest to reach people who are not otherwise connected to services.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that people who participate in SSPs are five times more likely to enter treatment than those who do not and SSP are associated with a 50 percent reduction in the transmission of HIV. Each time a person participates in an SSP, it is one less chance they will get HIV or die of an overdose and one more chance they will get access to drug treatment and other support services.

Despite 30 years of research showing the effectiveness of SSPs, Pennsylvania remains in a minority of states whose laws do not allow for these life-saving programs. States as diverse as Arizona, Florida, Louisiana and Montana have recently passed laws allowing for or expanding SSPs. The lack of SSPs in Pennsylvania is all the more tragic because our state has the third highest number of overdose deaths and the ninth highest number of new HIV infections in the nation.

I am a strong advocate for anyone who needs help. The dose of naloxone I gave out last week helped to save one person and that is a start. We hit the streets, build a rapport and don’t discriminate. We educate in hopes that one person is changed because of what we do — because that person’s life has value.

Giving support does not mean we condone the behavior. Providing services is not going to encourage someone do drugs, they will use drugs regardless. We are preventing the spread of disease, saving lives and letting people know they are not alone and help is available. This is what SSPs do as well, and this is why they should be expanded in Pennsylvania.