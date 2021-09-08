🔊 Listen to this

Monday’s edition featured a tale of two towns — or more exactly tales of a city and borough . While they may not be related, the stories certainly shared a single spirit: Taking innovative avenues to revitalize a municipality.

The Monday Business page highlighted a visit by Altoona officials to Pittston, while page 1A included an update on the quest to build a levee for flood protection in West Pittston.

Both the city and the borough across the river have made solid, progressive efforts to renew their downtowns and neighborhoods, with some impressive results.

In Pittston, Mayor Michael Lombardo showed off some the city’s successes to Altoona Mayor Matthew Pacifico, including the Art Loop, streetscaping and The Slope Amphitheater. The two mayors exchanged ideas on how they are handling the universal problem of blight in older cities, as well as discussing other policy decisions designed to improve both the lives of those already in their cities, and to lure more people to their streets and businesses.

“It’s important for us to interface and network with others that have similar challenges,” Pacifico said, “every city in the Commonwealth really shares a lot of similarities in terms of where we are.”

We couldn’t agree more. Too often municipal and government officials tackle their problems as though they are somehow distinct, forcing themselves to re-invent the wheel, as it were, when other similar problems have been resolved by other, similar municipalities.

The situation in West Pittston is driven by a different problem: The very real risk of the Susquehanna River flooding the borough, as it did in devastating fashion 10 years ago. Officials have taken an aggressive, no-stone-unturned approach to the danger after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers deemed a levee too costly for the benefits it might bring.

Undaunted, the borough commissioned a study of options that included buying out and demolishing more than 900 flood-prone structures, dredging the river, and river island removal. The island removal would have too little impact, while the other options all had estimates far in excess of the $50 million the borough hopes to raise to construct a 1.6-mile levee.

It sounds expensive, until you look at the cost of the 2011 flood: $98 million in damage to 880 borough residences, 26 business, four churches and four other public buildings. And that doesn’t include new plans to add 300 homes to the federal high-risk zone for mandated flood insurance. Such numbers make one wonder how the Army Engineers decided a levee doesn’t meet the cost-benefit justification.

“We’re trying to save this whole town,” Borough Council President Ellen Quinn told staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes. “I don’t mean to be dramatic, but that’s what it is.”

While most municipal officials might say the same, they are usually talking about preventing a town from withering due to declining population and tax base. In Quinn’s case, it’s quite literal, thanks to the risk of the Susquehanna physically destroying buildings and property.

The two municipalities that share a name and a river have made big strides in re-inventing themselves, and this sort of thinking — an eagerness to share ideas with other municipalities, and a can-do attitude in tackling big problems — is a big part of that. They serve as fine examples for cities and towns struggling across Penn’s Woods.

— Times Leader