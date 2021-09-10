🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to everyone who has stepped in to help Nova, the pit bull puppy who is finally happy and healthy, after being found in a state of severe neglect in June. After receiving help from the SPCA of Luzerne County and Maxwell’s House, Nova was officially adopted this week by Pittston City Police Chief Neil Murphy and his fiancée, Pittston Township Police Chief Lena Angellela. Nova is in the process of being trained as an emotional support dog to work for Pittston Police, and she is sure to have a happy home life in the chiefs’ home. We’ve been covering Nova’s progress from the beginning, and it’s remarkable how well she has recovered. Everyone who has stepped in to help her deserves diamonds, and the person or persons who left her in such a state deserve all the coal we have to give.

Coal to Frank Scavo, who entered a guilty plea this week to a low-level misdemeanor charge stemming from his involvement during the insurrection of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Scavo was inside the Capitol building that day, along with thousands of others who styled themselves as “patriots” who forced their way into the building in an attempt to overturn the very democratic process they claim to hold dear. Scavo deserves coal for lying to Times Leader reporter Bill O’Boyle, claiming he never entered the Capitol building that day. His guilty plea, along with footage federal prosecutors obtained that he filmed of himself committing a crime, proves otherwise. Shame on you, Frank.

Diamonds to Jackie Bylsma, of Sweet Valley, and Frances Zola, of Hanover Township, two local women who both turned 100 this week. Zola told us that she was spry and healthy, insisting that, “If somebody asked me to climb a tree, I would climb a tree.” Bylsma, meanwhile, told us that she has no secret to her longevity. “I believe our age is predestined by God. The Lord has just given me a long life,” she said. Both women talked to our Mary Therese Biebel this week, and both seem like absolute delights to talk to. We wish both women well, and we hope to all meet up again for their 200th birthdays.

Coal to whomever threw a brick through the window of the Luzerne County Children & Youth Services building this week. Allow us for a moment to speak directly to this person: What, exactly, did you hope to accomplish? While you may have grievances against the county office, perhaps stemming from recent charges filed against ousted director Joanne Van Saun, doing things like this will do nothing to help your situation.

While no injuries were reported in the act of vandalism, a brick through a window easily could have caused brain injuries to an unlucky employee, who, in all likelihood, probably had nothing to do with your grievances. Perhaps next time you find yourself violently angry with someone, consider therapy before vandalism.

— Times Leader