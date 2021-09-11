🔊 Listen to this

It seems impossible. It becomes essential.

“We need to recall who we were afterwards,” Wilkes University President Greg Cant urged during the school’s 9-11 ceremony Friday. He conceded the nation and world feel irreparably splintered, often over the most basic decisions, but hearkened to the days after the terrorist attacks, when the inconceivable tragedy brought an entire world closer together.

“Who we were afterwards was better people.”

The very day the attacks drove Members of Congress from the Capitol Building, 150 of them returned to the East Front steps. As an article on the U.S. House of Representatives History, Art and Archives web page put it:

Senators stood by Representatives, Democrats next to Republicans, and the leadership of both houses gathered as a symbol of strength for a country shocked and saddened by the day’s barbaric acts of terrorism. Speaker of the House Dennis Hastert of Illinois addressed the Nation: “When America suffers, and when people perpetrate acts against this country, we as a Congress and a government stand united and we stand together to fight this evil threat. Those who brought forth this evil deed will pay the price.”

They stood silent for a moment of prayer, and in a clearly impromptu act, sang “God Bless America.”

If you love fine music or love the song, do not Google the video. The rendition proved them lawmakers first and choral singers somewhere much lower on their list of talents. But it also provided what we needed then, and need now: Unity.

For personal and political gains, factions and individuals keep creating and feeding rifts, turning wedge issues into canyons and convincing supporters those on the other side aren’t true Americans, they are mortal enemies.

The danger in this game: Abraham Lincoln said it superbly June 16, 1858: “A house divided against itself cannot stand.”

No enemy, ever, defeats America without Americans defeating themselves first. On the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, the memory for those who lived it surely includes the sense of solidarity recalled by Greg Cant, an Australian transplant who heard about the news half a world away near midnight in the land down under, just days before he and his family planned to migrate to the United States.

“If you’re like me, right at this moment it’s a real challenge to see what unifies this country,” he said. “Lots of things are pulling us apart.”

He’s right, but it’s not “lots of things” pulling us apart. It’s people doing the pulling, masquerading tribalism as citizenship, putting party above country, opting for confrontation over common ground.

On the 20th anniversary of the worst terrorist attacks on American soil in history, the lesson to embrace — the one we must embrace to preserve the nation — is the “better people” we became in the face of a heartless enemy bent on our destruction.

“We learn to be better people when we put our shared humanity together,” Cant concluded. “When we care for those who suffer, and when we hang together as a community.”

For 20 years brave souls died to preserve what we have. And even in the wake of the debacle that became our departure from Afghanistan, we owe them, and we owe the victims of the attacks, and we owe the families left behind, to treasure what they gave us.

It seems impossible. It is essential. Stop fighting among ourselves, or those fighting against us win.

— Times Leader