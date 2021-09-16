🔊 Listen to this

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency routinely gets a lot of criticism, mostly from people who feel it’s a red-tape machine causing needless headaches for business that stymie economic growth. Some of that is doubtless deserved, but it isn’t hard to find examples of just how invaluable government oversight of industrial pollution matters.

On Tuesday the EPA issued an announcement that serves as just such a reminder: It deleted the Butler Mine Tunnel in Pittston Township from the Superfund National Priorities List (NPL), a litany of the nation’s most contaminated hazardous waste sites.

Sites are deleted when no further cleanup is needed to protect human health or the health of the environment. This can take years, even decades of mitigation. In the case of the the Butler Mine Tunnel, it landed on the EPA radar in 1979 when oil started discharging from it, creating a bank-to-bank slick on the Susquehanna River.

It became a textbook example of why the EPA is needed. The agency and the state tracked the contamination to a 4-inch ventilation borehole 3.5 miles inland from the river. The borehole discharged into the labyrinth of underground mines the tunnel was designed to drain. It turned out hazardous waste was being illegally disposed of by dumping it down the borehole.

Ultimately, the state identified three people responsible: The owner of the Hi-Way Auto Service Station where the borehole was located, the president of the waste transporting company, and the dispatcher for the company. All three received jail sentences.

Over the course of about a year-and-a-half, the state collected 160,000 gallons of oil using booms through 1980, but it wasn’t over. About another 100,000 gallons of waste oil came from the tunnel in 1985, flushed out by the heavy rains of Hurricane Gloria. The site finally landed on the Superfund list in 1987. That means this problem, created by business people ignoring basic clean water rules, was on the list for about 34 years, and a serious source of water contamination for eight years before that.

You can get details of this, in plain English, by visiting the EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List and clicking on the “View Map” link. While there, you can see how much clean up work the EPA is doing in your region — or anywhere in the country — by clicking on the map dots signifying sites, then clicking the “Site EPA ID” link in the pop up box for an overview in PDF. The dots are color-coded: Red for proposed NPL site, yellow for active NPL site, and green for deleted NPL site.

In that last category, Luzerne County has the C&D Recycling site in Foster Township, where the company incinerated lead-cased telephone cables to melt off the lead and claim the copper. Lead was found in residential wells and groundwater.

In the active NPL category, the county has Valmont TCE in West Hazleton and Hazle Township, where the Chromatex plant used trichloroethylene (TCE) in the application of stain repellent to upholstery fabric. TCE was found in groundwater and drinking water in neighboring residential areas.

And one site is proposed to get on the NPL: The former Foster Wheeler site in Mountain Top, where a plume of groundwater has shown TCE contamination.

Every time anti-EPA voices decry the shackles of bureaucracy on business growth, consider these cautionary tales. Regulations may at times be burdensome, but clean drinking water and air are absolutely essential.

— Times Leader