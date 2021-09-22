🔊 Listen to this

The limbo surrounding the fate of the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge between Pittston and West Pittston is far from accidental and very much a cautionary tale about our local and national infrastructure.

As reported in Tuesday’s paper, Luzerne County Engineer Lawrence Plesh said it may take several more weeks for the state to complete an inspection of the span across the Susquehanna River, closed after discovery of a bent eyebar. Plesh said not only is the problem still there, the eyebar in question has become “more out of shape.”

This is, simply, a completely avoidable situation. The venerable structure, built in 1920, has been deemed structurally deficient for years. Plesh himself, as the story by staff writer Jennifer Learn-Andes noted, warned the bridge was “towards the end of its life cycle” as far back as 2017. The steel, he pointed out, was “starting to deteriorate.”

It would be one thing if this were an isolated incident of infrastructure neglect, but history, both recent and over several years, shows it is the norm rather than the exception.The recent heavy rains from the remnant of Hurricane Ida showed how pervasive the problem is in no uncertain terms.

A wall vintage stone wall intended to contain Laurel Run as is flows past local homes in Wilkes-Barre had been collapsing and was finally being replaced when the rains came and threatened to dangerously undermine the road and houses nearby, so much so that contractors built a temporary coffer dam before the rain started, but more wall was damaged despite the precaution.

A bridge crossing the creek was closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic after the rains because of “substantial increase to the limits of scour at both abutments and undermining of the stream bed paving,” according to a PennDOT spokeswoman.

An eight foot subsidence caused by the rain in Sugar Notch threatened Woodland Road, a sidewalk and private property. Access to Earth Conservancy Drive in Hanover Township was cut off when a four-foot drainage pipe collapsed.

And that’s just a sampling of the most recent failure aging infrastructure. You don’t usually have to drive very far in Luzerne County to find a old closed bridge, a road in desperate need of repaving, and many other signs of how neglected and outdated our systems are, from bridges to power grid to culverts, retaining walls and more. Statewide some 15% of bridges have been deemed structurally deficient.

The problem, of course, is money. The county is hardly swimming in cash sufficient to repair its own bridges. The state has a backlog of projects that would take years to complete. And the federal government? Well, we’ve heard a lot of talk about big plans to fix infrastructure, for a lot of years, but it always seems to wither in the political bickering.

That could be the case even now, as members of the U.S. House of representatives seem determined to hold a $1 trillion infrastructure bill hostage for other, unrelated legislative goals. That bill, importantly, managed to get through the Senate in bipartisan fashion, making the house’s behavior even more frustrating.

We believe the house should vote on the pending infrastructure bill independent of other ambitions. Take the bipartisan win and move forward. Your constituents across the nation and in this county are grappling relentlessly with the feeble condition of our neglected infrastructure, and need action now.

— Times Leader