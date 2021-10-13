🔊 Listen to this

If you haven’t yet, register to vote. The window of opportunity shrinks these days faster than Alice in Wonderland after gulping the mysterious elixir in the bottle labeled “drink me.”

Okay, maybe not that fast, but in the scheme of the election cycle today is Oct. 13, and the deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 18. So you can only put it off for five more days before “I’ll do it tomorrow” becomes the literal equivalent of “I won’t do it.”

If you think you’re vote doesn’t count, you’re wrong. Every vote counts. Even in elections decided by wide margins, those margins are made of individual votes. You can have neither a landslide nor a squeaker without individual votes, and considering how low voter turnout in non-presidential election years usually is, you often get either a blow out or tight races for the same reasons: Either a lot of individual people came out to vote for someone/something, or a lot stayed home.

If you think the system is rigged and it doesn’t matter what you do, we humbly suggest you expand your news and opinion sources — especially the echo chambers of social media feeds controlled by algorithms more than by humans. Despite relentless claims to the contrary, the overwhelming evidence from nigh endless recounts, certifications, audits and reviews shows the system worked fairly in 2020, and will work fairly this year.

If you think all politicians are the same, promising one thing and doing another, well, maybe you’ve got us there. But even if all candidates tend to have a finger to attentively in the public opinion winds — and we don’t believe they all do — they still differ in upbringing, ethics, experience and personal convictions, enough that making the choice can make a real difference.

But most important, this is one of those elections that really impacts your daily lives. Sure, the presidential races are big, but the president doesn’t determine who sits in judgment as a county or state judge, who votes on the county council, and who helps run your school district on the local school board.

There is a long list of municipal mayor, council and township supervisor candidates on the ballot this November, and they are the people — not the president or even the U.S. Senators and Representatives — who decide the nitty gritty of your daily life, from garbage pick up schedules to snow plowing operations and much else.

If you think voting is over-rated, consider how long many people in this country went without the right to vote, or with blatantly restricted rights designed to thwart or diminish their voices.

The Declaration of Independence may have been famously signed in 1776 and the first presidential election held in 1788, but Black men didn’t get the guaranteed right to vote until the 15th amendment was ratified in 1870. Women waited even longer, denied the universal right to vote until passage of the 19th amendment in 1920. Even with those protections, efforts at voter suppression continued, prompting the civil rights act of 1964 — and frankly, they continue today.

So if you haven’t registered and are eligible to vote, go the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections website (luzernecounty.org/396/Elections), or the state’s vote.pa.gov site, and set yourself up to have a say in our future — in your future. For this election, time really is “of the essence.”

— Times Leader