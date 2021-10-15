🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to the United Way of Wyoming Valley as this community treasure marks its 100th anniversary. The group formally marked its centennial on Wednesday with a resolution signing ceremony at its North Pennsylvania Avenue offices by members of the group and partner agencies.

The United Way also recently kicked off its 100th Anniversary Campaign and will continue to use donations to address the issues of childhood poverty and help individuals who face an immediate threat to their well-being with basic services. The United Way partners with 16 agencies and funds 25 programs, plus a number of other initiatives that focus on brain development, kindergarten readiness, school attendance, summer learning, and graduation rates.

We have been frequent and vocal supporters of the United Way in this space, and we repeat that message now: Congratulations on 100 years of service to the community, and keep up the good work.

Coal to former Luzerne County Children & Youth director Joanne Van Saun, who pleaded guilty on Thursday to child endangerment and obstruction offenses related to failing to investigate hundreds of reports of child abuse and neglect cases and covering up the cases with false reports.

Van Saun pleaded guilty to the single count of endangering the welfare of children and two counts of obstruction before Dauphin County Judge Scott Evans earlier Thursday. A sentencing hearing will be held at a later date.

According to court records, several reports that were terminated by Van Saun without investigating were: A child went to school wearing dirty clothes and begged for food; An oven used to heat a residence that was also littered with dog feces; A mother tossed a lit cigarette out a car window that reentered the vehicle burning a child’s face; A residence with no food, refrigerator and stove, with mice and dog feces.

The damage she has done to families and to the credibility of her former employer cannot be overstated.

We hope the sentence will be appropriate to the magnitude of this crime.

Diamonds to Dinners for Kids, which was finally able to have its own annual dinner on Wednesday night, after having to delay for more than a month due to torrential rains in the beginning of September.

The non-profit organization, founded by David Tevet, owner of Ollie’s Restaurant in Edwardsville, has sought to deliver healthy meals to underprivileged and at-risk kids multiple times a week since 2011.

Those meals are primarily prepared out of Ollie’s Restaurant and Metz at Misericordia University.

Annually, the non-profit holds a fundraising dinner to celebrate the word done by the program and, of course, to make the money necessary to continue it, and this year’s was held at the Sidney and Pauline Friedman Jewish Community Center.

According to Tevet, the event was a smash hit, with the fundraiser bringing in tens of thousands of dollars to help feed hungry kids.

“Your generosity helped us raise about $30,000 this week,” he said.

The dinner was also scheduled to honor Charles Barber, the newly-retired CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, who recently left his post after 21 years. Barber’s work with the Luzerne Foundation often directly helped the Dinners for Kids program.

“Thank you for recognizing this tremendous problem across our community, and taking the actions with Dinners for Kids” Barber said, directing his comments to Tevet. “Now hundreds of children have the assurance of simple, healthy meals every day of the week.”

Amen.

— Times Leader