If you wear eyeglasses or some form of corrective lenses, you likely have a good memory of the first time you got to see through the new gizmos. Suddenly chalk writing on a school blackboard (or more recently, marker on a white board) became clear. Books probably moved further from your nose — or closer if you were farsighted. TV images, road signs, the shape of leaves just got crisper.

United Way of Wyoming Valley President and CEO Bill Jones offered his first realization that glasses might be wise, when he was playing baseball and missed a catch because he couldn’t make the approaching ball out clearly enough, costing his team a game.

While clear vision helps in every aspect of life, it’s hard to overstate how important it is in school-age children who, by the very nature of their inexperience, can go a long time without even knowing they have a problem. After all, if the world looks different to you, you probably can’t tell until someone shows you what your missing.

Consider how pivotal good vision is to learning for most children; it goes beyond seeing the board or reading the books. As a list from the American Optometric Association (aoa.org) notes, Every child needs to have the following vision skills for effective reading and learning:

Visual acuity — the ability to see clearly from far, intermediate and close up distances.

Eye Focusing — the ability to quickly and accurately maintain clear vision as the distance from objects changes, such as when looking from the chalkboard to a paper on the desk and back.

Eye tracking — the ability to keep the eyes on target when looking from one object to another, from reading across a page to following a thrown ball.

Eye teaming — the ability to coordinate and use both eyes together when moving the eyes along a printed page, and to be able to judge distances and depth.

Eye-hand coordination — the ability to use visual information to monitor and direct the hands

Visual perception — the ability to organize images on a printed page (or a screen) into letters, words and ideas.

If a child has an undetected or untreated vision issue, it can mean working harder at school tasks, being unable to see important instructions or information, and giving up because of the barriers encountered.

All of which makes the United Way’s new “See to Succeed” program invaluable. Through grant money and collaboration with key partners they are taking the optometrist and optician into Wilkes-Barre Area Schools. As reported in a Tuesday 1A story, this helps eligible students who fail the annual state-mandated eye tests actually get the help they need, no questions asks, to outside providers to be found and paid. Students can get eyes testes and lens prescription written, then walk across the room to pick out frames that will have the correct lenses installed in as little as a week.

Heights-Murray School Nurse Tracey Glynn-Roulinavage noted that a small summer pilot program of the idea had impressive results. One student who had been fidgety began to focus after getting glasses, while another admitted getting better grades once glasses were available.

With 84% of students found to need help through the annual eye tests not getting that help, the need for this sort of program is obvious. Knowing all the ways uncorrected vision problems can negatively impact a student’s education and thus an entire life, the value is priceless.

— Times Leader