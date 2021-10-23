🔊 Listen to this

Today is National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, so if you are seeing this early enough and have prescription drugs you no longer use or that passed their expiration dates, go online to find a collection site near you at takebackday.dea.gov, and make a quick trip to safely discard those medicines.

The Federal Drug Enforcement Agency gives some strong reasons to take this seriously. The 2019 National Survey on Drug use and health found that 9.7 million people misused prescription pain relievers, 4.9 million misused prescription stimulants, and 5.9 million misused prescription tranquilizers or sedatives that year.

The survey also showed a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often straight from the home medicine cabinet.

If you can’t find a convenient take-back location, or you just don’t have time or the ability to get to one today, the DEA has additional advice on how to dispose of the stuff.

• If the drugs came with disposal instructions, follow them, of course.

• If there are no instructions, remove the medicine from its original container and mix it with an undesirable substance, such as used coffee grounds or kitty litter. Place the mixture in a sealable bag, empty bag, or other other container to prevent medicine from leaking or breaking out of a garbage bag. Dispose of it with your other trash.

If you’re thinking about flushing drugs down the toilet, please think again. Or to be clearer, please don’t unless the medicine instructions or labeling specifically tell you to do so. Even then, check with your community or municipality to make sure it’s allowed.

People may laugh at the notion of drugs causing harm once poured down the sewer, but there are real concerns about trace levels that have been found in lakes and rivers, even fish. And we’re not talking about some esoteric research out of an ivory tower Ivy League office.

Back in 2005 this paper did a story about a King’s College professor doing research to see if drugs finding their way into our rivers and lakes could impact fish, and the results showed they probably can. The risk is that such a development could alter a fish’s behavior in ways that jeopardize its survival.

DEA offers additional online options to get more information about stopping prescription drug abuse:

And for info on safe disposal of pharmaceuticals:

For more information on the safe disposal of pharmaceuticals, go to the following websites:

So please, take a moment to check your medicine cabinets and remove stuff you don’t need anymore or that is expired. Either get it to a takeback collection center or dispose of it appropriately.

You’ll be making your own world just a little bit safer.

Times Leader