Here’s a bit of data most people probably don’t think about and don’t want to, regarding “e-waste,” the wide range of electronic stuff we purchase by the ton and discard by the year. It comes from theworldcounts.com:

“E-waste is the most rapidly growing waste problem in the world. We generate about 50 million tons of it every year. This is equivalent to throwing out 1,000 laptops every single second.” (Emphasis added).

It’s a little mind-numbing, and frankly it can be a bit hard to believe. Who’s counting? How are they doing it? The truth is there are a lot of numbers for e-waste out there. The other truth is they all sound bad. Another website, thebalancesmb.com gives the same 50 million ton estimate, and adds a few, more concrete numbers that make it sound about right:

• Americans spent $71 billion on telephone and communication equipment in 2019, nearly five times what they spent in 2010 even when adjusted for inflation.

• Americans now own approximately 24 electronic products per household.

• In the United States and Canada, every person produces roughly 20 kilograms (44 pounds) of e-waste annually.

But you don’t need esoteric statistics. How many TV sets in your house? How many laptops? How many cell phones? How many appliances have digital components (slow cookers, ovens, microwaves, radios, printers, music players, toys, DVD players, DVRs, clothes washers and dryers, dish washers, remote controls … it’s a long list). And how many TV screens, computers and smart phones have you bought in your life? How many ink cartridges? Cameras?

In fact, the industry in some cases seems clearly geared to make you buy more stuff more often. Smart phones are a great example, with companies routinely pitching deals to entice you to upgrade every year or two, or to even sign up for automatic upgrades to the latest model.

Old timers can lament that we’ve become a throw-away society, that back when they were young, you bought something that kept working for decades with a little maintenance and occasional service. That’s partly true and mostly irrelevant. We live in a world where waste in general and e-waste in particular is a real problem getting worse. Durability would be one answer. Recycling is another.

Estimates of how much e-waste actually gets recycled vary from around 12 to 20%, and that’s just picking between the lesser of two evils. A great deal of this stuff gets tossed into landfills, where all sorts of toxins used in making them can eventually leach into the environment.

Fortunately both manufacturers and vendors of this equipment seem to be getting the message that recycling electronics not only matters, it can make good business sense, so finding companies that will take care of whatever you’re replacing is getting easier. But there’s still a lot more not being recycled than being recycled.

Which is why it’s good news that Wilkes-Barre is holding an E-Recycling Drop-0ff Oct. 25 and 28. It’s for city residents only, and there are restrictions, as staff writer Jerry Lynott explained in a Friday story. We urge city residents to check out the details, either in our story at timesleader.com or on the city’s website, wilkes-barre.city/recycling.

It’s a contactless, drive-thru event at the city Public Works Facility, 3 Conyngham Ave., from 2:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m and from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 28. You need to present proof of residency such as a driver’s license. Many items are accepted free, some have fees.

We need to turn e-waste into e-reuse, or we will be drowning in yesterdays gadgets. Search your house, round up a batch, and set some time aside to do the right thing.

— Times Leader