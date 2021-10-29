🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to King’s College for marking its 75th anniversary (a “semisesquicentennial” for word nerds) with a modest but engaging event Wednesday afternoon highlighted by the witty speech of 95-year-old Ray Kane, who entered the school the first day it was opened for classes in September of 1946. Kane made the trip from Maryland to join the celebration, and show off his class ring and reminisce about the single building with a lack of bathrooms and the absence of women. Others spoke of how much the school felt like family, how much it has grown, and how much it contributes to Wilkes-Barre. Vice President for Institutional advancement (and the school’s go-to guy for starting off such events) Frederick Pettit summed it up the real value of the school with an old theme that serves pretty much as a motto: “King’s trains its students not only how to make a living, but how to live. It’s so simple, so beautiful, so true.”

Coal to the mindset(s) that led to murder at the Mofon Lounge in Wilkes-Barre. Police say the investigation so far showed that two groups of people from Scranton attended a function at the lounge, both known to each other and involved in an ongoing dispute. Even without more details, it sounds like an avoidable confrontation from the start. The fact that a fight broke out early Sunday morning could not be too surprising under the circumstances. The escalation occurred when one person displayed a gun in a menacing fashion, apparently prompting another gun to emerge that was fired and killed the victim. Avoiding the interaction of the two groups seems an obvious option, but resorting to violence and then guns puts everyone in the room at risk, and quickly changes an argument into a crime.

Diamonds to the return of the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day parade set for Nov. 7. Of all the events pared down or eliminated due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this in many ways is the most important to return. St. Patrick and Thanksgiving and Christmas parades may draw more people, but this is the tribute to those who make everything else possible. The men and women in the military, past and present, deserve all the thanks and appreciation the region and the nation can give, and then some. It’s good to see this event return. We encourage everyone to make the time and find a spot on the route from Kingston Corners to Public Square. Show your support, remember what they give. Start time is 2 p.m.

Coal to those who let the green monster lead to violence. The latest example, Wilkes-Barre Township Police say Eric Osiel Santana, 23, stabbed his former girlfriend in a jealous rage Monday evening. The two dated for two years before the women ended the relationship, and frankly, that should have been the end of the story. But Santana admitted learning she was seeing other men, went to the hotel and ended up brandishing the knife and chasing her. If a break up leads to rage, look for counseling help, not a potentially lethal weapon.

