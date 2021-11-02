🔊 Listen to this

Today, if you haven’t already done it, vote.

As staff writer Jennifer Learn Andes reported in a Sunday story, there are 202,438 Luzerne County resident eligible to vote. Unlike the primary, you can vote for any candidate regardless of your party affiliation.

Yet history says that after all the precincts have reported and the numbers are tallied, we’ll be lucky to see about 25% of those eligible voters actual exercising their right to participate in this election. Compare that to the turnout one year ago, when the race for U.S. President was on the ballot. Then, turnout was just shy of 70%.

For years the numbers have consistently shown elections that don’t feature high profile races don’t draw folks to the polls. This space is used regularly to lament that indifference, and to point out how much more impact local elections actually have on daily lives than national ones.

As Sunday’s story noted, today’s vote will decide two new Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas judges, the county controller, five county council members, and whether or not six county Court of Common Pleas Judges keep their jobs.

It will determine the composition of 11 school boards in the county, though admittedly those races are not particularly competitive this year. Voters will also decide on numerous municipal posts, including mayors, councils, supervisors, tax collectors, constables, judges of elections and inspectors of elections, to name a few local positions up for grabs in these so-called “off-year” elections.

Every election matters, and the many candidates on the local ballot — on the ballot in your polling location — are the people who make decisions impacting your day to day lives, your garbage pick up, your police and fire protection, your municipal, school and county taxes.

Presidents, governors and legislators may make big decisions affecting the country, but they are, to use a popular airplane analogy, 30,000-foot views. They pick a vision and make budgets, then leave the real work to the grunts at the state and county levels.

This election is about the people on the ground, who decide what to do with federal and state money, or how to get by without it. They are the ones who should be watching for available grants, coming up with a smart way to use the money and filling out successful applications that actually turn vague federal plans into real world impact.

If you are unhappy about the lack of competition in a given local race, consider showing your displeasure via a write-in vote. And next time, consider tossing your hat into the ring. Or try to convince someone you believe would do a better job to get on the primary ballot next spring.

And if you’ve bought into the conspiracy theories that all elections are rigged (they’re not), go vote for people you believe would change that.

Voting always means you’re opinion can matter; not voting always makes your opinion irrelevant.

So please, vote.

— Times Leader