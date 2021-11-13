🔊 Listen to this

When was the last time you made a “pinky” promise?

When our girls were very little, a pinky promise was sacred. It meant that you made a commitment that could not be broken. Even 5 and 7 year old kids knew a promise was important. A pinky promise, though, was even more serious. I don’t recall it happening often, but breaking a pinky promise was really a big deal!

As the United Way of Wyoming Valley thought about our 100th Anniversary campaign this year, we thought a lot about our founding in 1921. Community leaders at the time may not have used their pinkies, but in creating the Community Welfare Federation, they created a “promise” with and for our community. It was a very serious promise that implied, “if you support the campaign, we will do everything we can to improve the lives of those in need.” One hundred years later, the spirit and essence of that promise is still very much alive today.

While much has changed since 1921, what has remained constant is our commitment to the community and to those in need. Today, the United Way of Wyoming Valley is focused on the pressing issues of childhood poverty. Before COVID, the child poverty rate in the Wyoming Valley stood at 26%, a rate that is significantly higher than state and national averages.

Poverty is a root cause of ever-increasing social service need, a significant threat to the healthy development of children, and, directly or indirectly, impacts all of us.

Our United Way believes that by investing in the health and education of children and the financial stability of families, we can improve the odds of success for at-risk kids and, in doing so, strengthen the Wyoming Valley. It is a long-term strategy that is backed by research and science and is worthy of pursuit.

In addition to supporting “safety net” services that benefit those who face an immediate threat to their well-being, the United Way of Wyoming Valley currently funds 25 programs provided by 16 agencies that specifically advance the goals of helping children. Over the past seven years, we have also developed 11 signature initiatives that focus on brain development, school readiness, grade-level reading, school attendance, summer learning, health and hygiene supplies for students, and our newest initiative, eye glasses for students in need of vision correction. Every one of these programs and initiatives are meaningful for children.

For 100 years, the work of the United Way has been improving lives and making a difference for those in need in the Wyoming Valley. Since 1921, donors have “powered the promise” by generously donating to our annual campaigns. In fact, since our founding, more than $213 million has been raised to help our neighbors and community.

As we begin our second century of service, we believe addressing childhood poverty is our most important work. All children deserve an opportunity for a good future. Helping them improve the odds of their success isn’t just a goal … it’s our promise, our “pinky” promise. It is a big deal for kids, families and the Wyoming Valley.

Please continue to “power the promise” and support our 100th Anniversary Campaign. For more information, please visit our website at www.unitedwaywb.org.

Happy Thanksgiving to all.

Bill Jones is president and CEO of the United Way of Wyoming Valley.