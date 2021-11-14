🔊 Listen to this

We send our hearty congratulations to Fork Over Love and all recipients of Millenium Circle funding in this year’s round of grants.

With the 2021 grant award considered, President/CEO C. David Pedri said the Millennium Circle Fund has now awarded $439,000 in grant funding since its inception in 2001 — a substantial amount of money helping promote groups who do a tremendous amount of charitable work in our community.

While Fork Over Love is a relative newcomer to the do-gooder ranks, in less than a year the nonprofit has developed into a true force for good here.

Fork Over Love’s mission states that it is “dedicated to changing the narrative on food insecurity in Luzerne County by elevating all who are struggling with a new system of community care.”

Since its inception on Jan. 8, 2021, Fork Over Love has held over 4o free community dinners throughout Luzerne County, reinvested over $130,000 in the restaurant community, and served over 13,000 meals by engaging 60 restaurants, 30 host sites, and over 130 volunteers.

Just last week, Fork Over Love distributed over 500 meals to veterans and their families ahead of Veterans Day, together with personalized messages of thanks from local schoolchildren, as well as red, white and blue “Thank You” cookies. Of the meals, 250 were distributed via a drive-thru distribution at the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, while the other 250 were dropped off at American Legion posts in Plains, Kingston, Larksville and Duryea, as well as at the Veterans of Foreign Wars in Duryea.

$5,000 for the meals was raised by Fork Over Love board members Ruth Corcoran and Bette Saxton via Facebook.

It’s activities like that which led members of The Millennium Circle Fund of The Luzerne Foundation to award the year’s $25,000 grant to Fork Over Love.

“We are beyond excited to receive the Millennium Circle 2021 grant from The Luzerne Foundation” said Tracey Selingo, Founder and Chair of Fork Over Love. “This is not just a win for Fork Over Love, this is a win for the entire community. The money we receive will help us continue our mission to nourish the community by strengthening our small, independent restaurants as we pay them to provide hot, nutritious takeout meals that we can then distribute to our neighbors for free. Fork Over Love is proof positive that together we can create a new system of care, one that satisfies everyone’s hunger for food, connection, belonging, love.”

Of course, Fork Over Love wasn’t the only winner.

At Wednesday’s Millennium Circle luncheon, Pedri announced that each finalist organization would receive a grant made possible through the generosity of The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation.

Pedri said the second place finisher will receive $10,000; third place will get $5,000; and the fourth, fifth and sixth place finishers will receive $3,000 each. The names of these recipients were not announced, but the the other five finalists were:

• NEPA Inclusive

• Family Service Association of NEPA

• McGlynn Center

• Keystone Mission

• Victims Resource Center

“Each provides a clear and present need to better our community and are run by people who want to join us in making our area better,” Pedri said of the six finalists. “The Millennium Circle has been the premier Giving Circle for our area for over the past two decades that has provided hundreds of thousands dollars in funds to those in need.”

So to Fork Over Love, each of the finalists, and the Luzerne Foundation, we also say thank you. Groups such as these are the reason “The Valley With a Heart” remains such a special place to live, work and raise our families.

— Times Leader