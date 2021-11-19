🔊 Listen to this

Diamonds to Geisinger’s ambitious ongoing expansion in our area, with the new Medical Office Building underway near the Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital complex. While we’re singling out this particular 160,000 square foot, $110 million project because of a media event Wednesday at the work site, the area benefits substantially every time any of our region’s medical providers opt to expand and update services, reducing the need to leave the area for state-of-the-art care. This project could be worth extra credit if the planned facial recognition system works as promised in reducing or even eliminating the need for patients to stand in line. Facial rec technology remains fraught with concerns despite advances, but done correctly it could prove almost as valuable as the facility itself, which is expected to handle up to 70,000 new patient visits each year in a set of medical disciplines that is growing locally and expected to continue to grow.

Coal by the truckload to thieves who take military markers from the graves of veterans, a crime that speaks volumes to the low character of those who engage in it, as well as their stunning lack of appreciation for the people who sacrificed for our freedoms. The most recent case: Plains Township Police Chief Dale Binker said his department recovered 19 military markers in high grass and weeds behind the vacuum cleaning machines at the River Road Car Wash. It is unclear where the markers came from, and if you have info — either as to where they belong or who took them — call the township police at 570-829-3432.

Diamonds to Northwest Area School Board for taking a few minutes to let STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program students show off their newly-acquired drone operating skills. It was a small thing, literally, with four students using their smart phones to operate drones that could (and did) land in their palms —and in one case, land in one of those iconic green waste paper cans so ubiquitous in classrooms for decades. But at a time when so many people seem irrationally determined to criticize every aspect of public education, it was a gentle reminder of just how diverse lessons are —and need to be these days — in our classrooms. A diamond in a diamond to the former district art teacher who, during the same meeting, made a potent plea for restoring stand-alone art classes for elementary grades.

Coal to Larksville Borough Council for the ineptly-handled proposal to replace the non-profit Larksville Community Ambulance with for-profit Trans-Med. This isn’t a criticism of the proposal, but of the process. If such a move is justified by cost reduction and/or service improvements, council needed to make a clear and convincing argument to that effect. Instead there seemed to be confusion about why the move was being made and how it even got on the agenda. The council got an earful from residents and ended up tabling the motion, further suggesting a lack of forethought put into the proposal.

— Times Leader