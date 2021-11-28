🔊 Listen to this

For many Christians, today marks the start of Advent, a period of four Sundays before Christmas. It’s typically considered a time of preparation, with different customs among families, often involving fasting, atonement, charitable giving or actions, music, candles and such.

But while Christian Advent has tight ties to religious beliefs, the spirit of the season can and does cross theological lines, much like Christmas itself.

“Advent,” at its simplest, is an arrival, an onset, an anticipation of something in the offing. We may talk of the advent of winter these days, the advent of new technology (5G wireless, cryptocurrencies, self-driving cars) or the advent of a new era of bipartisanship (well, we can at least hope).

With the arrival of Christian Advent, we see something wonderful start to happen: An increased focus on helping others. Donations of toys of children who otherwise might have a gift-less Christmas, donations of food to organizations that provide for low-income families, donations of clothes to help others keep warm, and donations of time to make the work of over-taxed charity agencies a bit easier.

We got an excellent sampling of this largesse, of course, on Thanksgiving, with agencies providing hundreds of meals. Two stories in Friday’s paper highlighted some of that: One about the Keystone Mission giving out to-go meals (along with clothes and other necessities) on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square, the other conveying the scene at Saint Vincent de Paul Kitchen a few blocks away.

At the former, Tom Hogan of Mountain Top offered a fundamental insight while taking a break from handing out supplies for Keystone Mission. “I just felt like I needed to give back. I’ve been blessed in my life and given many things. I’m grateful for everything I have.”

At the latter, 69-year-old Ronnie Kane set down his fork long enough to point out St. Vincent de Paul offers a lot more than sustenance. “The food is the minor part for me,” he said, “I get to see some friends I haven’t seen in a while. I haven’t seen some of ’em in two years,” referring to the isolation forced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many, those are the two sides of this holiday coin: Sharing gifts and time while enjoying companionship. We give partly because we can and partly because we want to show people they matter to us — matter because they are friends and relatives, or matter because even as strangers they are fellow humans working their way through a world that can be fickle and unforgiving.

From now through Christmas and even into New Year’s Eve, there will be many stories echoing those Thanksgiving meals. School students in all grades will engage in collection drives, give-aways, visits to assisted living centers and much more. Churches will similarly gather and distribute necessities to the needy. Marines will collect “Toys for Tots,” agencies and entertainment venues will host events that set aside proceeds for charities, and Salvation Army volunteers will ring bells seeking currency for their kettles.

The glut of people asking for contributions (by mail, phone, online, at checkout counters and in person) can become tiresome, but the giving of treasure and time to people or a cause that matters to you can be among the most rewarding things a person can do. And there’s no reason for it to last only this month. Need continues all year.

So in the coming weeks, let this not only be the Advent of Christmas, 2021, consider making it the advent of a new effort to keep helping others for months to come. In an age of me-first, we need more of that.

— Times Leader