At age 87 and grappling with Parkinson’s Disease, Essy Davidowitz remains the self-effacing exemplar of compassion and aid to those in need. At a time and under circumstances that would make many people turn inward, this lifelong beacon of community service did it again. Hewing through obstacles to help others is her M.O.

As recounted in a Sunday story by long-time feature writer Mary Therese Biebel, Davidowitz read a New York Times article about an 8-year-old Afghanistan girl. The tot’s father was murdered by the Taliban for working with the United States, and as the family evacuated, an exploding tear-gas canister injured the child. She made it to the United States and received burn treatment, and that much of the saga alone should tug at most heart strings.

But one fact gripped Essy, triggering her desire to help: According to the NYT, the girl was reading everything she could get her hands on.

A lifetime lover of books, Essy felt a need to provide some to the little refugee. A simple task, one might think. But bureaucracy built walls. To quote from Biebel’s story:

A captain at the Air Force Base where the child had been taken said Davidowitz was very kind, but the base could not accept gifts on behalf of refugees. A public affairs person at the health care facility said the gift was a wonderful idea, but they could not act as a go-between. An email that a Times Leader reporter tried to send to the New York Times reporter on Davidowitz’s behalf went unanswered.

The mantra “That’s such a lovely idea, but …” became wearisome. “I was getting tired of hearing that,” Davidowitz admitted.

This is where many would give up with a “well, I tried.” Regular readers know Essy is not a quitter — a hallmark of those who live to help.

She turned to a physician in the Southwest, daughter of an old friend, who provided a list of possible contacts. That led to a librarian in Santa Fe, who suggested asking a U.S. Senator or Representative to act as intermediary. Eventually, this worked. U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright asked his Chief of Staff Hunter Ridgeway to step in.

Essy bought some books from the Osterhout Free Library Friends of the Library book shop, refusing an offer by Executive Director Rick Miller to provide them for free.

“Children’s books are two for $1 in the Friends of the Library book shop,” Davidowitz said. “That’s certainly very reasonable.”

All this for a girl she likely will never meet.

Biebel concluded:

As she gathered books, Davidowitz made sure the mix included a book of inspiration she believes the little girl’s mother might enjoy, as well as one or two books a brother might enjoy. On Friday morning, just before the books went to the Osterhout Library, where Miller had offered to pack them up and send them to Ridgway, Davidowitz spent some time thinking of a short, encouraging messages to write inside each book. A reporter printed the messages in the books, since writing is not as easy for Davidowitz as it once was.

Parkinson’s Disease may have hampered her handwriting, but it hasn’t dampened her determination, or her zeal for sensing a need and filling it.

Thank you once again, Essy Davidowitz, for reminding us — in this age of selfish rancor and no-compromise politics — that we are best served by unleashing our better angels, and letting them overcome.

