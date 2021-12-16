🔊 Listen to this

It was the best of the season, it was the worst of the season.

It’s the time of year that generosity and good will get a lot of play. It’s also the time of year that the curmudgeons and bah-humbuggers go into high gear. As staff writer Kevin Carroll reported in Wednesday’s paper, West Wyoming got a dose of both in rapid succession.

Residents discovered late Monday that pieces of Dailey Park’s Christmas display had been vandalized, re-affirming that no good deed done for the community is fully respected, and that there are always people who lack appreciation for the cost of property damage.

Yet there was positive news, in the best spirit of these holidays: Within 24 hours, Dave Granteed and fellow members of the West Wyoming Parks and Recreation Board were joined by other members of the community at the park, cleaning and fixing the area and the display.

Some of the damage was more pranking than outright vandalism, according to Granteed, who said he realized something was off — literally — when he tried to fire up the display Monday night. “Only a couple of the light displays actually turned on when I hit the power,” he said. “I started noticing that almost all of the displays had been unplugged.”

The thing about this particular act of vandalism is how many people it attacked, how expansive the good will that made it happen was. As the story noted, it’s only the first time in several years that such a display was set up, and it may be the largest display the park has ever seen.

And it got that way in part by successfully seeking sponsors, giving each a spot to decorate themselves. Granteed was one sponsor, as were other citizens and local businesses.

“We announced our plans for this display and instantly, we had something like 45 sponsors instantly who were interested,” Granteed said. “It took us about three weeks to get everything set up.”

The display, then, is not just a showing of Christmas and holiday spirit, it’s a showing of community spirit. It doesn’t just inspire holiday cheer by existing, it inspired it before the first lights were plugged in, as people agreed to be part of it. And despite the work of vandals, it inspired it a third time by bringing so many people out to restore it all.

Pearllee Creations Co-owner Brianna Gray stopped by Tuesday to check out her own display, which included hand-made large lollipops that had been knocked over. Undaunted, she saw the sunny side. “The damage isn’t so bad, everything is fixable,” she said, “I just don’t understand why anyone would do this.”

Granteed similarly refused to let the destructive actions of a few small-minded vandals ruin the intent, and content, of the display.

“This is one of the best things this community has seen in awhile,” he said. “Everyone came together to do different things, and the end result is amazing.”

Now that’s the spirit!

— Times Leader